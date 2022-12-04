Christian Gray And The Notre Dame 2023 Class Are Focused On A National Championship

Notre Dame was in a highly contested battle with the likes of Ohio State, LSU and USC to land St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit star cornerback Christian Gray. It was a massive victory when the Irish staff received a commitment from Gray back in July.

Coming from a family that is deeply devoted to God, the St. Louis star leaned heavily on his faith to find the right fit. Looking back on the decision, just a few weeks away from signing day, Gray continues to be grateful for the overall opportunity.

"I am very happy I chose Notre Dame because I know God had made this decision for me,” Gray said. "I am blessed to be committed to Notre Dame, and honored. "Since I committed it's been crazy, everyone that’s a Notre Dame fan in St. Louis, and in my school came up to me talking about how great Notre Dame is and how the opportunity will have a great impact on your whole life."

Gray is a deep believer in relationships, and since his commitment he worked on building a bond with the other commits in the Notre Dame class. Like the rest of the recruits, Gray believe that the 2023 can be the springboard to get the Irish program back to prominence."

"The class of 2023 for Notre Dame I believe will have a great impact for the school, and the team,” Gray explained. "I know for sure that this class will work hard, and never lose sight of the thing we want most, and that is a national championship.

“I built my relationship with them, since I committed especially with Drayk (Bowen), Charles (Jagusah), Peyton (Bowen), Adon (Shuler), Dylan (Edwards), and more,” he added. “It feels like they are really my brothers.”

In just a few weeks, Gray is set to sign his letter of intent and make the commitment official. There is some anxiousness on his end, but the talented defensive back is ready to share this moment with his friends and family.

"I’m extremely excited, and nervous to sign that dotted line, but I know it will be a special day for me and my family,” Gray said. "I know my family will be hype, and very excited for this moment.”

Gray is an extremely talented defensive back who brings a very technical refined game to the table. He has goals of contributing early and that mission will begin in just a few weeks.

"I am enrolling early,” Gray noted. "I just want to do all I can to help the team, work hard, and be in the weight room and never give up. I just have to be ready, just gotta stay humble and on my path that God put me on.”

Notre Dame has been recruiting the cornerback position at an extremely high level over the last couple of recruiting classes. Combined with fellow commit Micah Bell, Gray is yet another talented defender that Mike Mickens is excited to work with.

Gray is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He is currently rated as the No. 56 overall player in the country according to Rivals and he's the No. 7 cornerback (No. 68 overall) on the On3 consensus rankings.

