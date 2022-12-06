Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Wins High School Butkus Award

Notre Dame and the Butkus Award have been great together over the last decade plus, both at the high school and collegiate level. The latest Butkus and Notre Dame connection is that Drayk Bowen, a 2023 commit for the Irish, has won the Butkus Award for the high level in 2022.

The Butkus Award goes to the nation's best linebacker, and one award is given to a college player and one goes to the top high school linebacker. Bowen was a brilliant player for Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean on both sides of the ball.

As a linebacker, Bowen racked up an impressive 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and he intercepted two passes. He did that while playing on both sides of the ball. Bowen also rushed for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as the team's primary ball carrier.

The high school Butkus Award was first handed out in 2009, and no program has had more commits win the award than Notre Dame. Bowen is the fourth future Notre Dame player to win this award. Former star Manti Te'o was the inaugural winner back in 2009. Jaylon Smith (2013) and Prince Kollie (2020) also won the award.

During that stretch Notre Dame won three Butkus Awards at the college level as well. Te'o (2012) and Smith (2015) won it on both levels, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the award in 2020.

Bowen is ranked as the nation's No. 45 overall player in the country according to Rivals and he ranks No. 51 by Sports Illustrated.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter