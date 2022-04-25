Commitment Preview: Sam Pendleton Talks Notre Dame, Finalists Ahead Of Decision

One of the top targets on the offensive line board - Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan standout Sam Pendleton - is set to announce his college decision this evening. The 6-4, 305-pound blocker will make his announce this evening at 6:30 PM eastern, and the decision will be live on his Instagram feed.

Pendleton is prepared to choose between Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida and NC State. Prior to his decision, Pendleton spoke with Irish Breakdown about why each of the four schools is in his list of finalists.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

“Notre Dame would be a good fit because of the team atmosphere and the physical style of play that I think I’d fit pretty well. Something that attracts me to Notre Dame is the rich tradition that the school and football program has, along with the opportunity to be developed by great coaches.”

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

“Michigan would be a good fit for me because of their play style and schemes. I also think I’d fit into their team dynamic well. Something that draws me to Michigan would have to be Coach (Sherrone) Moore and what he's done with that offensive line.”

FLORIDA GATORS

“Florida would be a good fit for me because of the style of play and team dynamic that the new coaching staff is putting into effect. Something that draws me to Florida is the emphasis that they put on the offensive line and the opportunity to be developed by great offensive line coaches, in the weight room, in the meeting room, and on the practice field.”

NC STATE WOLFPACK

“NC State would be a good fit because of the pro-style offense they run, which is similar to what I run at my high school currently. I really like how close it is to home and the relationship I have built with Coach Harrison.

Pendleton was offered pretty recently by the Notre Dame staff, not receiving his official offer until March 16th. He, however, made it a quick priority to see campus after calling Notre Dame a “program he wanted to hear from since recruiting began.”

Notre Dame has put itself in great position to possibly land Pendleton, who is one of the more powerful interior blockers in the country. Notre Dame had his second to last visit, which came right before he traveled to Florida.

Pendleton is ranked as the nation's No. 239 overall player by Rivals. He's a quick and extremely powerful young offensive lineman. He also earned offers from Clemson, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Stanford, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Duke.

