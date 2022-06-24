Commitment Preview: Tight End Jack Larsen Ready To Make College Announcement

One of the top tight ends in the 2024 class - Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic standout Jack Larsen - is ready to make his college decision. Larsen will announce his decision later today at 5:00 PM ET, and Irish Breakdown will be live on our YouTube Channel to discuss his decision.

Larsen will announce his decision between Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State.

JACK LARSEN PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Charlotte, N.C. / Catholic

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Gerad Parker

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas A&M, NC State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Louisville, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, Duke, Georgia Tech

THE FINALISTS

Here is what Larsen had to say about his five finalists:

"Really all the schools I have in my final list are also great academic universities which was huge for me. Also most schools in my top 5 utilize the tight end very well in there offense which is appealing for a tight end like me. And lastly they are all just great football programs all of which I think are headed in the right direction.”

Notre Dame - Despite the distance Larsen has made at least four trips to Notre Dame. He visited last summer and also tripped up north to watch Notre Dame take on North Carolina. Larsen returned to campus in April, and that is when the Irish started to really make a move with the talented tight end. He came back to South Bend in early June to participate in the Irish Invasion Camp, where he bonded with Irish quarterback commit CJ Carr.

NC State - The Wolfpack have also received several visits from the talented tight end. NC State offered Larsen before his sophomore season and have made him a priority. He's camped at NC State and made multiple trips to campus. The Wolfpack have worked to be a player in this recruitment.

North Carolina - The Tar Heels hosted Larsen for a fall visit and have continued making him a priority, but they aren't the in-state school with the best shot to pull off the upset.

Clemson - Larsen has made multiple trips to Clemson but didn't get an offer until this June. Despite being involved with him for some time the Tigers appear to be on the outside looking in when it comes to landing Larsen's commitment.

Michigan - Larsen made his first and only trip to Ann Arbor in April and things reportedly went well. Michigan wasn't able to get Larsen back on campus again, but the staff has worked to continue building a connection.

