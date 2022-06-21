Notre Dame Completes Yet Another Successful Recruiting Weekend

Irish Breakdown discusses how things went for Notre Dame during its final visit weekend of the summer

Notre Dame hosted its final official recruiting visit weekend of the summer the last few days, and the Irish had a small but very important group of players on campus. Notre Dame had several committed prospects on campus and several crucial uncommitted recruits.

In our latest Recruiting Hour we broke down the weekend and also gave our confidence level take on the all the prospects that visited the last two weekends.

The show kicks off with a run down of the weekend's uncommitted prospects. We began with uncommitted prospects on offense, running back Jeremiyah Love and wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Next we move onto the defense, which included a pair of talented cornerbacks, Micah Bell and Jasiah Wagoner.

We also talked briefly about offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, who didn't arrive until Saturday night due to him having back-to-back officials schedule between Notre Dame and Michigan.

Following the recap of the visits we went over our confidence level on all the uncommitted players that visited the last two weekends. We discussed Richard Young, Love, Greathouse, Ronan Hanafin, Rico Flores, Micah Tease, Jagusah, Monroe Freeling, Jason Moore, Jaiden Ausberry, Bell, Wagoner, Christian Gray and Caleb Downs.

The show concluded with a mailbag, which included a lot of recruiting discussion. But we also discussed a bit of the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup for the 2022 season.

