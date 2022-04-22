Drayk Bowen Ready To Get Back To Notre Dame And Do Some Recruiting

Notre Dame 2023 commit Drayk Bowen is headed to campus this weekend to recruit more prospects to the Irish class

Much of the recruiting focus for this weekend’s Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame is on uncommitted players, but there are some very important prospects set to arrive that are already committed to Notre Dame, and one of them is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen, who is making yet another trip back to his future home.

Bowen is this year’s ace recruiter for the Notre Dame class, and while he is looking forward to seeing other players he will try to convince to join him at Notre Dame, it is the players already on board he is looking forward to seeing the most.

“We’re a big family,” Bowen said of the No. 1 ranked 2023 class. “… I’m looking forward to seeing Peyton the most. We’ve been playing video games, but really haven’t had a chance to talk, so I’m excited to see him. Him and Christian (Gray) have me playing some game I’ve never played before right now and they always win, but those are my guys.”

Notre Dame has been hard charging for Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar, who is making a return trip to campus this weekend. Bowen will certainly spend some time with him, but Limar isn’t the only big time prospect on Bowen’s radar.

“I’m excited about meeting Jayden,” Bowen noted. “The coaches are excited about him. Then, I would probably say the other Jaden (Greathouse) too. It’s going to be cool to see Caleb (Downs) too.”

Bowen will certainly sell Notre Dame, but ultimately the pitch is about relationships, not pressure.

“I always like to talk and build a bond with the uncommitted guys. I’m friends with a lot of them already,” he said. “I never really put the pressure on them because it's their decision and it’s best to make the right decision at the right time then go back and forth. I just tell them I would love to play with them and we would love them to be with the Irish but even if not, we will be friends because we’ve been experiencing the same thing for so long.”

This weekend’s list of visitors is quite impressive for Notre Dame, who has a number of five-star players and Top 100 recruits on campus, including Bowen, who ranks as the nation’s No. 34 overall player and No. 2 linebacker according to Rivals.

Bowen isn’t just focused on recruiting. He is in the midst of baseball season, and recently he went 2-2 with a home run, three runs batted in and a pair of stolen bases. That success doesn’t diminish his drive, as later that night Bowen was back out in the weight room trying to get better.

The 6-2, 215-pound athlete is also working on forging a relationship with his future position coach and coordinator, Al Golden.

“Talks with Coach Golden are great,” explained Bowen. “He is very smart and is going to help me learn the game at a different level and help make me a better person at the same time.”

The multifaceted star has plans to do both football and baseball at Notre Dame. This weekend is going to be a huge one. Bowen’s presence will be a huge reason why.

