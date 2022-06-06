Elite QB CJ Carr Sets Commitment Date

Elite quarterback CJ Carr has announced that he will make his college announcement on Thursday, June 9th. The Saline (Mich.) High School star will make his decision known at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports HQ.

Carr is a member of the 2024 class and he's one of the best quarterbacks in that class. He is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 25 overall player in the country according to 247Sports.

The 6-3, 190-pound signal caller threw for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while also completing 64% of his passes for a 9-1 Saline squad in 2021, which was his sophomore season. Carr was also very careful with the football, throwing just four interceptions on the season.

Carr attended the Irish Invasion camp this weekend and was a standout. Here is my evaluation of this performance:

"Quarterback CJ Carr has been trending in Notre Dame’s direction for some time, and at this point I just don’t see how Notre Dame doesn’t land him. The way he conducted himself at Irish Invasion today wasn’t like a kid who is still in decision making process. He went up to every big-time kid that was there and was talking to them about more than just “Hey, how are you.” He’s trying to get kids to go to school with him, which is something you normally do when you know where you are going. Carr has also been bonding with Brandon Davis-Swain, who is already committed to Notre Dame in the 2024 class, and he’s also from Michigan. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Carr speeds up his decision making process, and if he does that’s going to end up being very good news for Notre Dame. Tommy Rees has absolutely dominated this recruitment."

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi State and West Virginia among many others.

