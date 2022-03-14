Elite WR Carnell Tate Moves Up Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is recruiting a number of top wideouts in the 2023 class, and the top prospect on the board is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Carnell Tate. The standout pass catcher was planning on arriving Thursday for a day visit, but he announced today that he will now arrive on Tuesday and plans on spending multiple days on campus.

This has to be great news for the Notre Dame staff, who now get multiple days to continue impressing the elite pass catcher. A native of Chicago, Tate has liked Notre Dame for a very long time, but it is Ohio State that has been the program long considered his leader. Notre Dame getting Tate on campus for multiple days gives the Irish a puncher's chance at overtaking the Buckeyes.

Tate has already made seven unofficial visits to Notre Dame in the past, so he's very familiar with the Irish program and campus. What this visit provides him is a chance to spend more time around the current players, and even more important it should give him a chance to spend even more time building a connection with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

While head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and director of recruiting Chad Bowden have all played a key role in connecting with Tate, the program's ultimate chances at ultimately landing him will come down to Stuckey's ability to connect with Tate, convince him of his vision for developing the talented pass catcher and showing him he can be every bit as impactful at Notre Dame than he can at Ohio State, if not more so.

That wasn't the only big news that Tate tweeted today.

Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Shaun Davis had an update about Tate's recruitment about two weeks ago that referenced this "big news" from Tate. We expect Tate to announce a Top 3 schools that will likely include both Notre Dame and Ohio State as well as a SEC program.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter