Jeremiyah Love Film Room: Notre Dame Commit Shows Versatility, Speed

On Friday night, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers put together another dominant performance. They defeated Edwardsville (Ill.) High School by a score of 44-17 behind an outstanding offensive output from the Cadets. It was a game to remember for Notre Dame 2023 running back commit Jeremiyah Love, who once again put his all-around skill set on display for the world to see on his Senior Night.

Whether it was as a runner or pass catcher, his dynamic ability was a big part of this football game. On the night, he carried the ball only 12 times but was still able to rush for 97 yards. In the passing game, Love made an even bigger splash. He caught just three passes, but it included a highlight reel 77 yard touchdown reception to his credit. In total, those three catches went for 100 yards.

When you add all of his touches together, Love was able to post 197 total yards on just 15 total touches. That is an absurd 13.1 yard per touch on the night.

Love wasn’t the only player that Notre Dame fans had their attention on for Christian Brothers. Star 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan also had an outstanding performance for the Cadets in the victory, sitting as one of the key wide receiver targets for the Irish staff in the 2024 recruiting class. On the day, McClellan led the team with a game high 103 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. He was used as a chain mover in this contest, posting a season high in receptions in the game.

That means between the two stars, they combined for 300 total yards and two touchdowns on 26 total touches. They were able to show why programs from all over the country have been flocking to Christian Brothers this fall.

FILM ANALYSIS

Explosive plays is the name of the game for Love, who brings outstanding stride length and long speed to the running back position. He is the ultimate headache for defensive coordinators. You could have a solid showing against him all day but it only takes one or two bad plays to let him make his impact.

We saw that in this contest.

The thing that is most impressive about Love is his short area quickness and explosiveness for a taller runner. He is easily able to sort through traffic and cut on a dime to create space for himself. That was evident on a particular 38 yard scamper he had during the contest.

Once he is able to sort through the chaos and find daylight, Love is then able to accelerate to his top speed in a hurry. As soon as he is able to open up his stride, he can quickly destroy angels and break off some chunk plays.

His power profile has also improved tremendously this season. Love is a high legged runner, who does need to play with a better center of gravity but is still able to work through arm tackles well.

The biggest play Love made all day was as a pass catcher on a wheel route. He eats up a ton of ground working downfield, again showcasing his dynamite long speed.

His ball skills are also noticeable. Love has the type of hands and tracking ability to play some wide receiver on the next level. This allows him to project as a huge threat in the passing game on the next level.

McClellan didn’t make many chunk plays but it is easy to see the explosiveness and smoothness in and out of breaks. He was able to create easy separation as a route runner, which the team took advantage of all night.

While he was a big play weapon as a sophomore, McClellan has made a huge jump as a junior. He has become a more well-rounded pass catcher who can create separation in a variety of ways.

