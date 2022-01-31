Final Rankings Are In For The Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class
All five of the national recruiting services have released their final rankings for the 2022 class, so it's time to take a look at how the Notre Dame prospects fared in the rankings.
TOP 100 RECRUITS
Notre Dame landed 10 players that were ranked as a Top 100 recruit by at least one recruiting service. That means half of the position player signees were Top 100 recruits, and six recruits were ranked in the Top 100 by at least two recruiting services.
On3 had the most Top 100 recruits with five. SI99, 247Sports and Rivals all had four Notre Dame signees in their Top 100. ESPN only had two.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Seventeen of Notre Dame's 20 position players were composite five or four-star recruits, which is an outstanding number. That's 85% of their position player signees. Alabama's percentage of position player four-stars is 91.7% (22 of 24). Cleary the Irish aren't quite there but they are getting much closer from a depth of talent standpoint.
Notre Dame's Top 10 class in 2021 had 12 of its 26 position players ranked as composite four-star recruits (46.2%).
The best Notre Dame class of the last decade was the 2013 class that had players like Jaylen Smith, Will Fuller, Mike McGlinchey, Malik Zaire and many others. That class had 19 signees that were composite four-star recruits, and that was out of 23 position player signees, which is good for an 82.6% mark.
That puts some context into the high caliber of the 2022 class.
Thirteen of Notre Dame's 20 position player signees were consensus four-star recruits, which means all the services ranked them as four-star recruits. Only eight of the 26 signees from last season were consensus four-star recruits.
All four of Notre Dame's linebacker commits were composite four-star recruits. Three of those four players were ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service. Four of Notre Dame's five offensive line signees were ranked as four-star recruits and three of the five were ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service. On3 had three of the five ranked as Top 100 recruits.
Notre Dame signed 10 players on offense and 10 on defense. Nine of the offensive signees were four-star composite players and eight of the defensive players were composite four-stars. That offensive number is a bit skewed. Three of the four recruiting services ranked quarterback Steve Angeli as a three-star recruit, but ESPN not only ranked him as a four-star recruit, they ranked him as the No. 178 player in the country, which boosted his ranking up dramatically.
Let's take a look at all the rankings for Notre Dame's 2022 signees.
OFFENSE
TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WIDE RECEIVER
SI99: No. 47 overall - No. 4 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 79 overall - No. 14 wide receiver
Rivals: 4-star - No. 133 overall - No. 21 wide receiver
ESPN: 4-star - No. 185 overall - No. 26 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 33 wide receiver
Composite: 4-star - No. 121 overall - No. 18 wide receiver
ELI RARIDON, TIGHT END
247Sports: 4-star - No. 56 overall - No. 2 tight end
On3: 4-star - No. 91 overall - No. 3 tight end
Rivals: 4-star - No. 195 overall - No. 5 tight end
ESPN: 4-star - No. 12 tight end
Composite: 4-star - No. 185 overall - No. 5 tight end
HOLDEN STAES, TIGHT END
On3: 4-star - No. 199 overall - No. 9 tight end
ESPN: 4-star - No. 277 overall - No. 7 tight end
Rivals: 4-star - No. 8 tight end
247Sports: 4-star - No. 19 tight end
Composite: 4-star - No. 338 overall - No. 17 tight end
AAMIL WAGNER, OFFENSIVE LINE
On3: 5-star - No. 29 overall - No. 3 offensive tackle
ESPN: 4-star - No. 112 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle
247Sports: 4-star - No. 122 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle
Rivals: 4-star - No. 124 overall - No. 12 offensive tackle
Composite: 4-star - No. 111 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle
BILLY SCHRAUTH, OFFENSIVE LINE
Rivals: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 3 guard
On3: 4-star - No. 87 overall - No. 5 interior lineman
247Sports: 4-star - No. 167 overall - No. 5 interior lineman
ESPN: 4-star - No. 235 overall - No. 6 guard
Composite: 4-star - No. 146 overall - No. 7 interior lineman
JOEY TANONA, OFFENSIVE LINE
On3: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 3 interior lineman
ESPN: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 1 center
247Sports: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 16 offensive tackle
Rivals: 4-star - No. 175 overall - No. 9 guard
Composite: 4-star - No. 153 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle
TY CHAN, OFFENSIVE LINE
247Sports: 4-star - No. 172 overall - No. 17 offensive tackle
Rivals: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 11 guard
ESPN: 4-star - No. 294 overall - No. 26 offensive tackle
On3: 3-star - No. 42 interior lineman
Composite: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 17 offensive tackle
ASHTON CRAIG, OFFENSIVE LINE
On3: 4-star - No. 25 interior lineman
247Sports: 4-star - No. 26 offensive tackle
Rivals: 3-star - No. 36 guard
ESPN: 3-star - No. 47 offensive tackle
Composite: 3-star - No. 510 overall - No. 38 offensive tackle
JADARIAN PRICE, RUNNING BACK
247Sports: 4-star - No. 164 overall - No. 14 running back
ESPN: 4-star - No. 226 overall - No. 19 running back
Rivals: 4-star - No. 241 overall - No. 5 all-purpose back
On3: 4-star - No. 19 running back
Composite: 4-star - No. 196 overall - No. 17 running back
STEVE ANGELI, QUARTERBACK
ESPN: 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 8 quarterback
247Sports: 3-star - No. 42 quarterback
On3: 3-star - No. 46 quarterback
Rivals: 3-star
Composite: 4-star - No. 322 overall - No. 21 quarterback
DEFENSE
JAYLEN SNEED, LINEBACKER
On3: 5-star - No. 26 overall - No. 2 linebacker
247Sports: 4-star - No. 41 overall - No. 5 linebacker
Rivals: 4-star - No. 45 overall - No. 4 outside linebacker
ESPN: 4-star - No. 47 overall - No. 6 outside linebacker
SI99: No. 51 overall - No. 4 linebacker
Composite: 5-star - No 33 overall - No. 3 linebacker
Read More
JOSH BURNHAM, LINEBACKER
247Sports: 4-star - No. 75 overall - No. 6 linebacker
SI99: No. 86 overall - No. 8 linebacker
Rivals: 4-star - No. 125 overall - No. 4 inside linebacker
On3: 4-star - No. 156 overall - No. 14 linebacker
ESPN: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 17 outside linebacker
Composite: 4-star - No. 108 overall - No. 9 linebacker
NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA, LINEBACKER
ESPN: 4-star - No. 94 overall - No. 4 inside linebacker
247Sports: 4-star - No. 187 overall - No. 14 linebacker
Rivals: 4-star - No. 203 overall - No. 8 inside linebacker
On3: 3-star - No. 38 linebacker
Composite: 4-star - No. 156 overall - No. 15 linebacker
NOLAN ZIEGLER, LINEBACKER
247Sports: 4-star - No. 231 overall - No. 17 linebacker
Rivals: 4-star - No. 24 outside linebacker
On3: 4-star - No. 30 linebacker
ESPN: 4-star - No. 33 outside linebacker
Composite: 4-star - No. 308 overall - No. 31 linebacker
TYSON FORD, DEFENSIVE END
Rivals: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 5 strongside end
SI99: No. 91 overall - No. 12 edge
On3: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 16 defensive line
ESPN: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 15 defensive end
247Sports: 4-star - No. 186 national - No. 23 defensive line
Composite: 4-star - No. 119 overall - No. 16 defensive line
AIDEN GOBAIRA, DEFENSIVE END
Rivals: 4-star - No. 82 overall - No. 6 weakside end
247Sports: 4-star - No. 168 overall - No. 17 edge
On3: 4-star - No. 270 overall - No. 32 edge
ESPN: 4-star - No. 27 defensive end
Composite: 4-star - No. 176 overall - No. 16 edge
DONOVAN HINISH, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Rivals: 3-star - No. 41 defensive tackle
ESPN: 3-star - No. 42 defensive tackle
247Sports: 3-star - No. 76 defensive line
On3: 3-star - No. 78 defensive line
Composite: 3-star - No. 503 overall - No. 68 defensive line
JADEN MICKEY, CORNERBACK
On3: 4-star - No. 146 overall - No. 16 cornerback
Rivals: 4-star - No. 190 overall - No. 18 cornerback
247Sports: 4-star - No. 211 overall - No. 27 cornerback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 272 overall - No. 33 cornerback
Composite: 4-star - No. 214 overall - No. 27 cornerback
BENJAMIN MORRISON, CORNERBACK
Rivals: 4-star - No. 28 cornerback
247Sports: 4-star - No. 35 cornerback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 45 cornerback
On3: 3-star - No. 43 cornerback
Composite: 4-star - No. 330 overall - No. 35 cornerback
JAYDEN BELLAMY, CORNERBACK/SAFETY
247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback
Rivals: 3-star - No. 44 cornerback
On3: 3-star - No. 53 safety
ESPN: 3-star - No. 62 cornerback
Composite: 3-star - No. 453 overall - No. 45 cornerback
SPECIAL TEAMS
BRYCE MCFERSON, PUNTER
ESPN: No. 5 kicker
247Sports: No. 5 punter
Composite: No. 8 punter
McFerson is ranked as the 2nd best punter in the country according to Kohl's Kicking.
