Final Rankings Are In For The Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class

Breaking down the rankings for the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class now that all the services have released their final prospect rankings

All five of the national recruiting services have released their final rankings for the 2022 class, so it's time to take a look at how the Notre Dame prospects fared in the rankings.

TOP 100 RECRUITS

Notre Dame landed 10 players that were ranked as a Top 100 recruit by at least one recruiting service. That means half of the position player signees were Top 100 recruits, and six recruits were ranked in the Top 100 by at least two recruiting services.

On3 had the most Top 100 recruits with five. SI99, 247Sports and Rivals all had four Notre Dame signees in their Top 100. ESPN only had two.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Seventeen of Notre Dame's 20 position players were composite five or four-star recruits, which is an outstanding number. That's 85% of their position player signees. Alabama's percentage of position player four-stars is 91.7% (22 of 24). Cleary the Irish aren't quite there but they are getting much closer from a depth of talent standpoint.

Notre Dame's Top 10 class in 2021 had 12 of its 26 position players ranked as composite four-star recruits (46.2%).

The best Notre Dame class of the last decade was the 2013 class that had players like Jaylen Smith, Will Fuller, Mike McGlinchey, Malik Zaire and many others. That class had 19 signees that were composite four-star recruits, and that was out of 23 position player signees, which is good for an 82.6% mark.

That puts some context into the high caliber of the 2022 class.

Thirteen of Notre Dame's 20 position player signees were consensus four-star recruits, which means all the services ranked them as four-star recruits. Only eight of the 26 signees from last season were consensus four-star recruits.

All four of Notre Dame's linebacker commits were composite four-star recruits. Three of those four players were ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service. Four of Notre Dame's five offensive line signees were ranked as four-star recruits and three of the five were ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service. On3 had three of the five ranked as Top 100 recruits.

Notre Dame signed 10 players on offense and 10 on defense. Nine of the offensive signees were four-star composite players and eight of the defensive players were composite four-stars. That offensive number is a bit skewed. Three of the four recruiting services ranked quarterback Steve Angeli as a three-star recruit, but ESPN not only ranked him as a four-star recruit, they ranked him as the No. 178 player in the country, which boosted his ranking up dramatically.

Let's take a look at all the rankings for Notre Dame's 2022 signees.

OFFENSE

TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WIDE RECEIVER

SI99: No. 47 overall - No. 4 wide receiver

247Sports: 4-star - No. 79 overall - No. 14 wide receiver

Rivals: 4-star - No. 133 overall - No. 21 wide receiver

ESPN: 4-star - No. 185 overall - No. 26 wide receiver

On3: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 33 wide receiver

Composite: 4-star - No. 121 overall - No. 18 wide receiver

ELI RARIDON, TIGHT END

247Sports: 4-star - No. 56 overall - No. 2 tight end

On3: 4-star - No. 91 overall - No. 3 tight end

Rivals: 4-star - No. 195 overall - No. 5 tight end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 12 tight end

Composite: 4-star - No. 185 overall - No. 5 tight end

HOLDEN STAES, TIGHT END

On3: 4-star - No. 199 overall - No. 9 tight end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 277 overall - No. 7 tight end

Rivals: 4-star - No. 8 tight end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 19 tight end

Composite: 4-star - No. 338 overall - No. 17 tight end

AAMIL WAGNER, OFFENSIVE LINE

On3: 5-star - No. 29 overall - No. 3 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 112 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 122 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 124 overall - No. 12 offensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 111 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle

BILLY SCHRAUTH, OFFENSIVE LINE

Rivals: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 3 guard

On3: 4-star - No. 87 overall - No. 5 interior lineman

247Sports: 4-star - No. 167 overall - No. 5 interior lineman

ESPN: 4-star - No. 235 overall - No. 6 guard

Composite: 4-star - No. 146 overall - No. 7 interior lineman

JOEY TANONA, OFFENSIVE LINE

On3: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 3 interior lineman

ESPN: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 1 center

247Sports: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 16 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 175 overall - No. 9 guard

Composite: 4-star - No. 153 overall - No. 15 offensive tackle

TY CHAN, OFFENSIVE LINE

247Sports: 4-star - No. 172 overall - No. 17 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 11 guard

ESPN: 4-star - No. 294 overall - No. 26 offensive tackle

On3: 3-star - No. 42 interior lineman

Composite: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 17 offensive tackle

ASHTON CRAIG, OFFENSIVE LINE

On3: 4-star - No. 25 interior lineman

247Sports: 4-star - No. 26 offensive tackle

Rivals: 3-star - No. 36 guard

ESPN: 3-star - No. 47 offensive tackle

Composite: 3-star - No. 510 overall - No. 38 offensive tackle

JADARIAN PRICE, RUNNING BACK

247Sports: 4-star - No. 164 overall - No. 14 running back

ESPN: 4-star - No. 226 overall - No. 19 running back

Rivals: 4-star - No. 241 overall - No. 5 all-purpose back

On3: 4-star - No. 19 running back

Composite: 4-star - No. 196 overall - No. 17 running back

STEVE ANGELI, QUARTERBACK

ESPN: 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 8 quarterback

247Sports: 3-star - No. 42 quarterback

On3: 3-star - No. 46 quarterback

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 322 overall - No. 21 quarterback

DEFENSE

JAYLEN SNEED, LINEBACKER

On3: 5-star - No. 26 overall - No. 2 linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 41 overall - No. 5 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 45 overall - No. 4 outside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 47 overall - No. 6 outside linebacker

SI99: No. 51 overall - No. 4 linebacker

Composite: 5-star - No 33 overall - No. 3 linebacker

JOSH BURNHAM, LINEBACKER

247Sports: 4-star - No. 75 overall - No. 6 linebacker

SI99: No. 86 overall - No. 8 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 125 overall - No. 4 inside linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 156 overall - No. 14 linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 17 outside linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 108 overall - No. 9 linebacker



NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA, LINEBACKER

ESPN: 4-star - No. 94 overall - No. 4 inside linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 187 overall - No. 14 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 203 overall - No. 8 inside linebacker

On3: 3-star - No. 38 linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 156 overall - No. 15 linebacker

NOLAN ZIEGLER, LINEBACKER

247Sports: 4-star - No. 231 overall - No. 17 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 24 outside linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 30 linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 33 outside linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 308 overall - No. 31 linebacker

TYSON FORD, DEFENSIVE END

Rivals: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 5 strongside end

SI99: No. 91 overall - No. 12 edge

On3: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 16 defensive line

ESPN: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 15 defensive end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 186 national - No. 23 defensive line

Composite: 4-star - No. 119 overall - No. 16 defensive line

AIDEN GOBAIRA, DEFENSIVE END

Rivals: 4-star - No. 82 overall - No. 6 weakside end

247Sports: 4-star - No. 168 overall - No. 17 edge

On3: 4-star - No. 270 overall - No. 32 edge

ESPN: 4-star - No. 27 defensive end

Composite: 4-star - No. 176 overall - No. 16 edge

DONOVAN HINISH, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Rivals: 3-star - No. 41 defensive tackle

ESPN: 3-star - No. 42 defensive tackle

247Sports: 3-star - No. 76 defensive line

On3: 3-star - No. 78 defensive line

Composite: 3-star - No. 503 overall - No. 68 defensive line

JADEN MICKEY, CORNERBACK

On3: 4-star - No. 146 overall - No. 16 cornerback

Rivals: 4-star - No. 190 overall - No. 18 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 211 overall - No. 27 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 272 overall - No. 33 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 214 overall - No. 27 cornerback

BENJAMIN MORRISON, CORNERBACK

Rivals: 4-star - No. 28 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 35 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 45 cornerback

On3: 3-star - No. 43 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 330 overall - No. 35 cornerback

JAYDEN BELLAMY, CORNERBACK/SAFETY

247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback

Rivals: 3-star - No. 44 cornerback

On3: 3-star - No. 53 safety

ESPN: 3-star - No. 62 cornerback

Composite: 3-star - No. 453 overall - No. 45 cornerback

SPECIAL TEAMS

BRYCE MCFERSON, PUNTER

ESPN: No. 5 kicker

247Sports: No. 5 punter

Composite: No. 8 punter

McFerson is ranked as the 2nd best punter in the country according to Kohl's Kicking.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter