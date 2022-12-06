Notre Dame Five-Star Commit Charles Jagusah Recaps Visit With Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame coaching staff hit the road over the last week to begin the task of closing out one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

At this moment, Notre Dame ranks No. 2 nationally according to Sports Illustrated, ESPN and Rivals. One of the first stops for Freeman was to see five-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic.

The mood of the visit was light and filled with laughter as Father Daniel Mirabelli, who is part of the faculty at Alleman High School, stole the show with his wonderful anecdotes about life and Jagusah. Freeman and Jagusah also got the opportunity to dig into some topics concerning the Notre Dame program during the visit.

"We mostly listened to Father Mirabelli”, Jagusah said. "Then, Coach and I started talking about the team, bowl preparation, and guys transferring. We went over the process of what he was thinking and what next year is going to be like.”

Jagusah is anxious to officially sign his letter of intent on December 21. That eagerness was exemplified through a zoom call with the 2023 committed players on Sunday. The purpose of the call was to go over the process of submitting the required paperwork correctly and continuing to build upon the brotherhood.

One of the most interesting points was for the class to continue to stick together. Some of the class will be reporting early in January, while others will join their teammates in June. Once the business was handled, the call turned into a virtual kickback with jokes flying all over the place. According to Jagusah, it wasn’t a shock to anyone who jumped things off.

"The call with Coach (Chad) Bowden was funny,” Jagusah explained. "We didn’t stay on too long and once we got things figured out, that’s when the fun started. I think we’re all funny, but of course, Christian (Gray) is always on something else man. He got things going and everyone caught the vibe. I love being around my guys.”

Jagusah just happens to be one of the athletes that will be joining the program in June, as he finishes out his senior year. He has some anxious moments when he hears the early enrollees talking about getting to campus, but he’s already been locked in with improving his fundamentals and strength training with the Harry Hiestand conversations that have taken place during every gameday visit this season.

The 6-6, 305-pound blocker got his latest installment of talking offensive line play with Hiestand, who visited the future Domer yesterday. Jagusah also recognizes how the class continues to grow as the original estimation for the class size hovered around 22-23 signees, and the potential of possibly adding 27-28 signees on December 21 has Jagusah excited to be part of something special.

"I think everyone is excited for what we can do," Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. "I feel like personally for me, I’m just ready to come in and help whatever way I can so we can get back to where we should be. The more guys we bring in, the better we will be.”

There is one guy that Jagusah is extremely excited to get the chance to play with in South Bend. For a moment, it seemed like the 2023 class would be highly ranked and nationally respected, but with one glaring hole ..... quarterback. This didn’t unnoticed by anyone and it was always a topic of discussion amongst the commits. They wanted a guy that they could call their own, and that happened when four-star signal caller Kenny Minchey changed everything when he de-committed from Pittsburgh and eventually flipped to the Irish.

"Linemen are close with the quarterback," Jagusah explained. "We were waiting to see who we would get. Meeting him and spending time with him at the Boston College game was great. That’s my quarterback. The whole group was super excited, and I think he fits in super well with the rest of us. His O-line is definitely excited to have him."

Jagusah is excited to continue his senior with his friends at Alleman High School and is locked in with making sure the 2023 stays connected until signing day. They all know that late offers and other programs are pulling on some guys, but he remains confident in the guys that will ultimately sign on December 21.

