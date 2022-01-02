Getting To Know Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen

Notre Dame football got 2022 off to a great start, securing a commitment from consensus top 100 safety recruit Peyton Bowen. The Denton (Texas) Guyer native sits as the Irish’s eighth recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining linebacker Drayk Brown and pass rushers Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon as consensus top 100 recruits so far in the class.

WHERE BOWEN RANKS

Rated as a top 100 national recruit from every major recruiting site, Bowen finished highest amongst the ESPN rankings, checking in as the No. 50 player in the country. He also ranks No. 50 nationally by On3. Rivals and 247Sports both rank Bowen No. 77 in the country, and he ranks No. 53 on the On3 composite rankings and No. 58 on the 247Sports composite ranking.

The Irish outpaced fellow finalists Alabama, USC and Oklahoma for Bowen’s commitment. Those four finalists made up the 26 reported offers for Bowen, including Ohio State, Oregon, Florida, Texas A&M and Texas, among others.

SPECIAL GROUP IN DENTON, TEXAS

Bowen led Denton (Texas) Guyer High School this fall to a 14-2 overall record, including a trip to the 2021 UIL Texas Football State Championship Game against Westlake. The Wildcats would fall to perennial power Westlake 40-21, ending a standout 2021 campaign.

Notre Dame has become very familiar with the Guyer program for next cycle. Aside from Bowen, the Irish currently have offers out to 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold and fellow 2023 defensive back Ryan Yaites.

Arnold currently holds 22 reported offers, courted by the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida, among others. The talented signal caller is the No. 47 overall recruit and 6th-ranked quarterback according to 247Sports.

The 6’1” 195 pound signal caller is one of the seven quarterbacks that Notre Dame has offered during the 2023 cycle thus far. It is a star studded list to date, including names like Arch Manning (yes another Manning), Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava, Christopher Vizzina and Avery Johnson.

Yaites combines with Bowen to create one of the more talented secondary units on the high school level. A high level recruit in his own right, Yaites ranked as high as No. 48 nationally according to Rivals. Listed at 6’1” and 175 pounds, he currently boasts 17 reported offers, including Auburn, Oregon, USC and Texas, amongst a bevy of high level schools.

It appears it could be a huge cycle for Guyer players this cycle for the Fighting Irish - assuming that either Yaites or Arnold (or both) join Bowen in South Bend.

A LITTLE MORE ABOUT BOWEN

The 6’1” 185 pound Bowen started gaining attention during his sophomore campaign in 2020, being named Texas District 5-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year after recording 46 total tackles and an interceptions playing on the back end.

Bowen has been a multi-sport athlete for Guyer, competing in both basketball and track and field for the school. In track specifically, Bowen competed as a sprinter, posted personal bests in the 100 meter (11.31) as a freshman and 200 meter (22.71) as a sophomore.

Excitement sets in amongst fan bases the minute a recruit opts for their favorite team. Bowen sits as a great piece to what is already shaping up to be a special group for head coach Marcus Freeman in his staff.

