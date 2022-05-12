Harry Hiestand Has Quickly Dismissed Misguided Questions About His Recruiting Prowess

No college program has done a better job developing offensive line talent in the last decade than Notre Dame. A big reason for that is line coach Harry Hiestand, who developed a long list of success stories, including Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey among many others.

In order for development to happen, talent needs to be acquired. That is where recruiting comes into the conversation, something that Hiestand also excelled at during his first tenure with the program. Many questioned whether he still has the burning desire to get back on the recruiting trail this second time around.

He is quickly changing that unwarranted fan skepticism.

Hiestand is not a new name to Notre Dame fans and faithful. After his first stint as offensive line coach, building “Offensive Line U," Hiestand has built a reputation as a very good recruiter who quickly identifies and zeros in on ideal fits for his offensive line room. He walked into a situation where the 2023 recruiting board had several top targets but held no commitments.

The latter changed recently when Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan standout Sam Pendleton recently committed to the Irish. It was an impressive land when you consider that Pendleton had just been added to the board in the middle of March. Hiestand identified him, offered, and landed him in less than two months, which was an impressive feat. Beating local programs like Clemson, North Carolina and NC State that quickly was also notable.

That hopes to be one of several big wins for Notre Dame in the Carolinas during the 2023 cycle, a part of a unique offensive line battle with Clemson. Since taking over, he has also positioned the program tremendously with both Sullivan Absher and Monroe Freeling, who hail from North Carolina and South Carolina respectively.

Absher was one that the Irish Breakdown staff has been consistent on that Notre Dame was running in a clear second behind Clemson. Following his recent visit during the Blue-Gold Game, that no longer seems to be the case. Heading into Absher’s decision tomorrow, it is hard to not feel great about where Notre Dame is trending.

Following that same visit, the Irish seem to also be in the lead firmly for Freeling. That one won’t be the easiest pull but Hiestand and the staff are putting themselves in a position to close.

From there, it’s closing the deal with Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star Charles Jagusah, who the Irish have been in a good position with for a while. The longer that recruitment stays open, however, the more uneasiness begins to set in. If they are able to close on those three then anything extra is just a cherry on top.

The staff may also want to push it to five offensive linemen in the cycle so players like Elijah Paige and Joe Otting may still be in play. If all things go right, Hiestand and company have a chance to pull an elite class. Something that shouldn't be foreign for those who have followed Hiestand's history as a recruiter.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter