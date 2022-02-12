Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps Up To No. 1

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class jumped up to No. 1 according to Rivals and 247Sports

The addition of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic linebacker Preston Zinter to the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class has put the Irish back on top. Notre Dame's class now ranks No. 1 according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Notre Dame's class is at the top of the 247Sports site rankings and the 247Sports composite rankings.

Zinter is a four-star recruit and the No. 214 player in the country according to Rivals, so the commitment created even more movement in their team rankings. Notre Dame was already ranked No. 1 by Rivals, so the commitment of Zinter created further distance between the No. 2 ranked class, which is currently held by the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Right now Notre Dame is over 200 points above Georgia. Both Notre Dame and Georgia have nine commitments, which speaks volumes about how good the 2023 class is for the Irish at this point.

All nine of Notre Dame's commits are ranked as four-star players according to Rivals, while the Bulldogs have six four-star players and three three-star recruits in their nine-man class.

The No. 3 team in the Rivals rankings - Penn State - has eight committed players and is 455 points behind Notre Dame. To put this into context, if tomorrow the Nittany Lions got a commitment from the No. 1 player in the country it would still be 205 points behind the Irish class.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 2 by 247Sports coming into today, but it passed Georgia after landing Zinter. Notre Dame has two five-star commits (Keon Keeley, Drayk Bowen) and seven four-star commits on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Georgia has no five-star commits at the moment, it has seven four-star commits and two three-star commits.

