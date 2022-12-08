Jaden Greathouse Is Ready To Sign On The Dotted Line And Make An Immediate Impact At Notre Dame

The 2023 recruiting class has a chance to be a historic group for Notre Dame, and first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have made quite the splash on the trail.

Wide receiver was an incredibly important position for the staff to hit on during this cycle. With the wide receiver depth chart lacking depth, and needing a continued influx of talent, the staff made it a priority.

When the new staff was put together one of the very first players to become a major priority was Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse. He immediately went from not on the radar to must get, and when he jumped on board in July it was a huge recruiting win for the Notre Dame staff and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

Greathouse is now set to sign on the dotted line later this month and finally put the recruiting process firmly behind him.

"I'm super excited to make it official,” Greathouse said. "I've been counting down the days since I committed and can’t wait even more to get up there officially.”

Even after his commitment to Notre Dame, several notable programs continued to pursue the Texas standout. Despite that pursuit, Greathouse remains completely locked into the Irish.

"I'm very happy with my commitment to Notre Dame,” he said. "I have a chance to earn a great degree while playing at a great football school with so much tradition. There's not much more I could ask for.”

Greathouse has already become a part of the Notre Dame family. He has been developing some great relationships with the other recruits in the 2023 class and also has deep belief for what they can accomplish together.

"I believe the class of 2023 is going to be a start to a new era at Notre Dame and people should come to expect a lot of success,” he explained. "We're all on a group chat together and a lot of us are enrolling early. Something special is coming. I’m excited to do big things with such a talented group.

The thing that makes Greathouse so special is the physicality and competitiveness that he plays with. The Texas standout has big expectations for himself and expects to produce early on.

"I plan on graduating early,” Greathouse said. "My goal is just to make the most immediate impact that I can for Notre Dame.”

The quarterback play for Westlake went through an overhaul the past year, with former five-star Cade Klubnik heading to Clemson after a brilliant 2021 season where he and Greathouse were dominant together. With Klubnik gone the offense went through a shift and became a more run oriented team, but despite that shift, and despite Greathouse constantly being the focus of attention by opposing defenses, he racked up 882 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on just 49 receptions, averaging a healthy 18 yards per reception.

Greathouse found other ways to make an impact, which he did on special teams by returning four punts back for touchdowns while averaging 19.1 yards per return. Throw in his lone pass on offense going for a 23 yard touchdown and you really begin to see just how dynamic of a football player Greathouse truly is.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher is set to leave the Westlake program as one of the best to ever play for the school. He has been an essential part of the team’s 53-game winning streak and their quest for four straight Texas 6A state championships.

During his career, he has hauled in 230 receptions for 4,002 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns. He has also scored another four touchdowns as a punt returner, pushing his total to 57 in his career.

Greathouse is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Greathouse ranks as the No. 74 overall player and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class according to Rivals, and he ranks No. 83 overall by Sports Illustrated.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter