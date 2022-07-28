Twin Brothers Jerod Smith And Jacob Smith Had "Amazing" Visit To Notre Dame

Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chafee School defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith are two of the best defensive linemen in the 2024 class, and the twin brothers made their first trip to South Bend on Tuesday, taking in the barbecue recruiting event and experiencing everything that makes the campus special.

Both Jacob and Jerod came away enamored with the campus, coaches and atmosphere around the program. The Smith twins went in depth on their visit and what their main takeaways were from the trip.

“The overall visit was amazing,” Jerod said. “I can't complain about anything. It was a beautiful campus, amazing facilities and great coaches.”

The latter was something that both brothers harped on continuously after the visit. The Irish coaching staff clearly made a huge impact on the Connecticut stars.

“Conversations with Coach (Al) Washington, Coach (Al) Golden and Coach (Marcus) Freeman were all great,” Jerod explained. “We talked about how we would impact the program and talked about the overall success they had in the past years. Coaches see me playing the interior at the next level and at a high level.

“The other kids were cool,” Jacob continued. “We played some games with them but the coach were fire. We like Coach Washington a lot.”

Jacob continued to compliment Washington specifically. He offered what makes the new defensive line coach such a great person.

“He is so easy to talk to,” said Jacob. “He isn’t like a car salesman trying to sell you. All of the lineman seem like they trust and look up to him.”

Notre Dame hit this visit out of the park. The twins were pumped about prospects of visiting again in the future. Irish fans should expect the Connecticut stars to return this fall.

“I have no more visits planned but South Bend will definitely be getting another visit from us!” Jerod explained.

“We can’t wait to get back there,” Jacob added.

After combining for 58 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in just ten games as sophomores, the brothers have quickly gained the attention from some of the more notable programs across all of college football. 247Sports is especially high on the twins, ranking each brother inside the top 100 national recruits. Jerod slightly outpaces Jacob (No. 55 to No 72 respectively) but each brother already boasts extremely impressive profiles.

Some notable programs who have already offered the brothers include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Maryland, Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

