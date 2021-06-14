IB Insider: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Crucial Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame hosted its first group of 2022 recruits this weekend, and it was an absolutely loaded group. The Irish hosted the top running back on my board (Dallan Hayden), the wide receiver on my board (Tobias Merriweather), the top tackle on my board (Jake Taylor), the top defensive lineman on my board (Anthony Lucas), the top Mike linebacker on my board (Niuafe Tuihalamaka) and the top two cornerbacks left on Notre Dame's board (Devin Moore and Benjamin Morrison).

In our latest podcast we share everything we are hearing about the weekend from all of our sources. Overall it seems to have been a huge success for Notre Dame.

After going over the big picture impact of the weekend, and talking about just how loaded this weekend was we first dive into the defensive class. We give the latest on each recruit, but also talk about makes players like Lucas and Tuihalamaka such strong fits for Notre Dame.

That is followed with discussion of the offensive recruits, and there was both good and bad news on that side of the ball. Notre Dame made a big push with Hayden and solidified its position with Merriweather. In the video at the top of the page is a video we did back in May with Merriweather. Back then we said Notre Dame was in great position and this weekend would be a big thing for him.

