Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part 2

In the second edition of this week's mailbag, we move away from the quarterback position. We cover everything from class numbers, safeties, wide receivers, and everything else in between.

June promised to be an entertaining month and it has not disappointed thus far. The best part, it is far from over. The questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

@irishdane: How many offensive lineman will Notre Dame take in 2023? I guess this question depends on how the visit went with Freeling. If he wants in, do we take six offensive lineman?

Yes, I believe Notre Dame would take six offensive lineman if both Monroe Freeling and Charles Jagusah wanted to come. Our sources have indicated that the Notre Dame staff knows it would take some work to take both, but those same sources have also made it crystal clear that Freeling and Jagusah are special players you just can't say no to at this point.

@nickhoppers: Freeling and Jagusah are are must-takes if they want to come, but what will the staff have to do for this upcoming season if we do end up with six in the class? Take less at another position, take a scholarship away from a former walk-on, or something else? None of which are ideal. Thanks for all the great content and go Irish!

Tough to say without knowing what the numbers look like following the 2022 season. We have been told that the staff is absolutely interested in pushing it to six offensive lineman if the right mix presents itself. They seem adamant that they will make the numbers work if it means landing Freeling and Jagusah. You would most likely have to make a couple of tough decisions, whether that is not asking a fifth-year back, or decreasing the number of scholarships at a position for the 2023 class. Regardless, it is something that they will figure out if both Freeling and Jagusah want to come.

@doubledomer: If the Irish land Christian Gray and Micah Bell at cornerback, would they consider recruiting Micah Tease as exclusively as a wide receiver, rather than just as a trial. Would they include Tease as a wide receiver in a 4-man class? Or would he only be a wide receiver if he’s the fifth guy?

The Notre Dame staff is fully open to giving Tease a legitimate look at wide receiver, so the number would technically reflect on the wide receiver number. I don't believe the staff would waste his time, or Chansi Stuckey's time, to just let him play wideout long enough to keep him happy with the intention of moving him to defense at the first chance they get. If he picked Notre Dame and wanted to play wide receiver he would get every opportunity possible to make an impact there.

Where I think it would have an impact is Notre Dame would have an easier time taking a fifth wide receiver instead of a third corner due to the flexibility that Tease brings to the roster.

@brianm8614: The one God-given trait most shutdown corners have is pure speed. (Loose hips a close second.) My go-to thought regarding that is: “speed kills”. So my question is, how much technique upgrade and coaching does Micah Bell need in order to get to be that guy? Do you believe he’s capable of achieving that? Finally, are we in a good position regarding his recruitment?

Let’s start with the second part of the question to begin. Notre Dame is in a really good spot with Micah Bell. They have a chance to close on his upcoming visit, with the plan to commit early in July.

His speed is easily his biggest plus right now but Bell is also very explosive in short areas and quick. Bell will absolutely need major work from a technique perspective. While he does play cornerback for his high school, his biggest impact actually comes as a running back on the offensive side of the football.

Being able to concentrate on playing cornerback full time would be a huge development for him. His upside is immense when he makes that full transition.

@dtrain23: With Caleb Downs back on campus this past weekend, do you think there is a chance we pull this off? Seems like the narrative has been consistent with him staying in SEC country but he’s now visited 4/5 times. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Curious on your opinion sir.

For me, I am cautiously optimistic. It is, however, one of those things that I won’t believe until I see it. There is obviously interest there, that you can’t question. It would just be a massive upset to get Caleb Downs out of the South. He is a special kid, but it does seem some in his family would support this move, should it be his decision.

@eddie82: Seems like we are among the leaders for the following: Samuel M’Pemba, Jason Moore, Charles Jagusah, Monroe Freeling, Dante Moore, Christian Gray, Micah Tease, Micah Bell, Jaiden Ausberry, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Ronan Hanafin, and Caleb Downs.

Seems like if we’re shooting for 25-27 recruits, with 15 already in the fold, we need a very high hit rate on the list above to get there. Two questions:

1.) Is it realistic to get 10-12 from the list of 13 above?

2.) Who else do we have on the board that we can realistically get?

We discussed this a little bit today. We fully understand (trust me I do) the skepticism around closing on that many top prospects. Recruiting over the last few years have kind of programmed our brains to think that way.

With that in mind, yes it is possible. The Notre Dame staff has put themselves in the position to close on several big-time recruits. Start believing!

Outside of the players you mentioned, I would say that running back Jeremiyah Love is very possible. Wide receiver Rico Flores is another that I would say Notre Dame is currently the leader for. This class has a chance to be special, historic even.

@tommy-rock: What are you hearing about Jack Larson? Is he close enough to CJ Carr to commit anytime soon or is he going to go through the process? Yes, I know he is a ‘2024 kid.

Notre Dame is in an excellent place with Larsen early. He’s arguably their top target at the tight end position as it stands. The 6-3 215-pound tight end was said to gel really well with Carr at the Irish Invasion, where he was also a standout in drill. The Irish seem to be the clear front-runner early on.

@seazie: Where does Notre Dame stand with 2024 Safety Peyton Woodyward?

From my understanding, Woodyard is planning on letting the process play out a bit. That’s the main reason I push back against early predictions. A lot could happen leading up to when the decision ultimately does happen.

That being said, I have been pretty consistent with the idea that Notre Dame is in a great place early on with Woodyard. He has already been to campus multiple times, which is huge for a West Coast kid. He also obviously has the Notre Dame ties being Kyle Hamilton’s cousin.

The string of success that Notre Dame is starting to create at the safety position is also huge for this particular recruitment. A lot can change but it definitely does appear that Notre Dame is the team to beat early for Woodyard.

@frogman164: Ryan – Do the three receivers, Ryan Wingo, Cam Williams, and Emmett Mosley all have what you think are “committable” offers? Two kids are relatively local and the third is a legacy. If they are committable, how long do you think till CJ Carr starts reeling them in, and in what order?

Yes, I believe that all three pass catchers are takes right now. Each of them brings a different element to the table, but they all are traits that the Notre Dame staff will covet.

I believe Carr has already started to make an impact on the group, especially Cam Williams, who he competed with at the Irish Invasion last weekend (June 5). I believe that one, in particular, could trend in Notre Dame’s favor very quickly.

As for Emmett Mosley, I believe that the family ties will be more of the sticking point for him than Carr being in the 2024 class. He already has a ton of reasons to pick the Irish, but he does seem to be willing to go through the recruiting process, including a recent trip to Washington.

Ryan Wingo is a bit of a question mark. After speaking with his coach, Wingo is absolutely a Notre Dame fit. He should be near the top of the board as far as priorities go. Wingo is the type of wide receiver that Notre Dame needs. Time will tell what kind of impact Carr has on him, but Notre Dame is still playing catch up a bit.

@jwb07: Now that CJ Carr is committed, imagine we’re picking up even more momentum with 2024 wide receivers. Have heard names like Cam Williams, Bredell Richardson, Emmet Mosley, and Ryan Wingo mentioned on recent shows, but any update on where Notre Dame stands with Tyseer Denmark out of Roman Catholic in Philly? Who would you consider ND’s top five on the 2024 wide receiver board at this time?

I think Notre Dame likes Tyseer Denmark plenty. He is a slot wide receiver who has a similar profile to what Rodney Gallagher brought to the table. From early conversations, I believe that Denmark is intrigued by Notre Dame but I’d say that he has a little more intrigue from certain other programs right now.

Things could change quickly. For now, I’d say it’s a little bit of a long shot.

