Notre Dame Makes The Top 5 For Linebacker Jordan Hall

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star linebacker Jordan Hall released an updated list of five schools on Wednesday, seeing Notre Dame in the top group for the 2023 prospect. The Irish are joined by Michigan, Florida, Michigan State and North Carolina. Notre Dame has recently made a bigger push for Hall and the talented defender has been open to further developing that relationship.

Notre Dame originally extended the offer in January of this year, and his top list shows Limar has earned offers from virtudally every major program across the East Coast and the Midwest.

The 6-2 225-pound linebacker near consensus four-star national recruit and is ranked inside the top 200 recruits by three different services. ESPN has him rated the highest, coming in as the No. 166 player nationally and the No. 3 linebacker in the 2023 class. 247Sports and Rivals see him simarly, coming in as the No. 166 and No. 187 player respectively. Hall is ranked as the No. 32 player in the talent-rich state of Florida by ESPN.

Hall recently announced that he will be visiting South Bend on June 17-19.

Notre Dame currently boasts two linebacker recruits in the 2023 cycle with Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean standout Drayk Bowen and Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic two-way star Preston Zinter. The program is off to a dynamic start on the trail in 2023, currently holding the top overall class according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

