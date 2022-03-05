Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Top 100 Receiver Braylon James

Notre Dame made the cut for a top 2023 wide receiver target when Del Valle (Texas) High School star Braylon James released his updated top nine schools. The Irish were joined by Texas, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Stanford and Oregon.

Those nine programs made the cut out of 42 reported offers for James, including some of the powerhouse programs in college football. Florida, Michigan and USC are a few of the notable programs who have expressed high interest in the Texas product.

The 6-4, 185-pound pass catcher is fresh off of a junior campaign where he led the Cardinals with 568 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions. James also averaged 27.8 yards per return as a kick returner for the squad.

James is well regarded on the recruiting trail, sitting as a top 100 player nationally by both ESPN and Rivals, coming in as No. 67 and No. 79 respectively.

The dynamic pass catcher is among the talented wideouts that currently sit atop the Notre Dame wide receiver group. The offensive class in 2023 currently boasts just two recruits currently with running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and tight end Cooper Flanagan. It is a big cycle for wide receivers in 2023 - something that James could help remedy quickly.

James is slated to visit Notre Dame unofficially the weekend of March 18-20.

