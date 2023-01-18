Notre Dame Offers Talented Arizona Cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe

Notre Dame has recruited the cornerback position quite well since Mike Mickens arrived in South Bend, and the Irish are looking to continue that in 2024. Notre Dame already has Karson Hobbs committed, and the Irish are looking to add at least one more talented cornerback, and that led Mickens back to Arizona, where he offered Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel standout Jeremiah Newcombe.

Newcombe is a talented cornerback that thrives on both sides of the ball, but the Irish like him on defense. As a junior, the 5-11, 175-pound athlete caught 35 passes for 516 yards (14.7 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also registered 62 tackles, picked off two throws and broke up four more.

The Casteel standout is ranked as the nation's No. 144 overall player according to 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona by On3, No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and No. 5 by Rivals. He's also ranked as the nation's No. 12 cornerback by 247Sports.

Notre Dame is looking to get more and more involved in Arizona, which is quickly becoming a state that is producing more and more impact talent.

Notre Dame saw that first hand in 2022 when Benjamin Morrison - who played high school ball at Brophy Prep in Phoenix - came in and earned a starting cornerback role as a freshman. Morrison earned multiple Freshman All-American honors following a brilliant freshman season that included six interceptions.

Notre Dame isn't offering Newcombe to be the next Morrison, but it's success with Morrison is further evidence that Arizona is producing some big time talent that the Irish staff wants to bring into the program.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter