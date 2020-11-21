SI All-American: Notre Dame Commit Philip Riley Evaluation

Notre Dame picked up a significant secondary commitment this weekend when cornerback Philip Riley committed to the Fighting Irish. It was the second time Riley pledged to the Irish, and with him solidified in the class it gives the Irish a strong group of secondary players.

Irish Breakdown provided a commit story, a class impact feature for Riley and a feature about Riley's work ethic. Now let's take a look at the SI All- American film evaluation of Riley.

Prospect: CB Phillip Riley

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds

School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Long, well put together frame that could hold more weight as needed. Defined muscle in upper half.



Athleticism: Aggressive athlete who excels in coverage, both man and zone. Competed at a high-level against top-end receivers in 2019 and was effective. He does not have blazing speed, but his polished technique leaves him in a great place in cover situations. When he has to recover, he does so effectively. Can cover inside or out. Would like to see more in run support.

Instincts: Seems as if he is natural at the position. Does not take many false steps, and he reads and reacts well. He reads the receiver to determine his play on the ball/and or receiver making his success rate even higher.

Polish: High ceiling prospect who plays with a high motor and is a glove in coverage. He presses and runs well, but he has success dropping into zone. His ability to read a receiver and diagnose his next move is the strongest aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Riley is an excellent cover corner prospect with a great frame, developed enough to kick him inside as a nickel earlier in his college career. He possesses the required length and mentality to play on the edge at the highest level with great physicality at the line of scrimmage and catch point. He is well-polished in his technique and displays maturity relative to his age.

