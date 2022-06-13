Notre Dame's 2024 Class Is Already Ahead Of The 2023 Pace

Notre Dame's 2023 class is brilliant, but the 2024 class is off to an even better start

Notre Dame's 2023 class is absolutely outstanding, and the Irish staff plans to add even more impact talent to the roster. Notre Dame just had an incredibly important weekend from a recruiting standpoint, and another is set for next weekend.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff are battling to have the nation's No. 1 ranked 2023 recruiting class, but to truly become a powerhouse program Notre Dame will have to stack elite classes on top of each other.

That's what makes this such an exciting period if you're a Notre Dame fan, as good as the 2023 class is the 2024 class is off to an even better start.

Notre Dame already has three committed players in the 2024 class, with the staff landing quarterback CJ Carr, defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Carr is a five-star recruit and is ranked as the nation's No. 20 overall player according to 247Sports. Davis-Swain is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 100 player in the country according to On3. He was ranked No. 63 overall when he committed in April, so it's unclear what he's done in less than two months to drop 37 spots, but that's another discussion for another day. Wafle is ranked No. 182 overall by Rivals.

Don't be surprised if the staff adds even more to this class by the end of the month, which puts the 2024 class way ahead of where the 2023 class at the same point.

Notre Dame didn't land its first 2023 recruit until defensive end Keon Keeley jumped on board in June 28, 2021. The Irish landed a second recruit just a day later when Brenan Vernon jumped on board. Notre Dame didn't land its third commitment until August 15 when Adon Shuler joined the class.

The Irish didn't land commit No. 4 in the 2023 class until Cooper Flanagan committed on September 2, and it didn't land commit No. 5 until November 3 when Drayk Bowen jumped in the class.

I'll be shocked if Notre Dame isn't at four commits by the end of the month, and even more shocked if it doesn't land commit No. 5 by the end of the summer.

What we don't know is if Notre Dame will be able to stack up big-time player after big-time player on top of each other in the class, which is what it has done in the 2023 class. If you look at the 2024 board, however, and look at the high volume if talented and highly ranked players that have already been on campus in the 2024 class, Notre Dame certainly has a chance to keep doing just that.

There's a long way to go before the 2023 class signs, and obviously even longer for the 2024 class, but if the first six months of the Freeman era are any indication, this is a whole new world for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter