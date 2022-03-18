Standout 2024 Offensive Tackle Peter Jones Schedules Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is receiving a visit from Peter Jones, one of the best offensive tackles in the 2024 class

Notre Dame is still looking to land an offensive line commit in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, but the Fighting Irish staff is planning on hosting a number of extremely talented players this spring.

One of the best blockers in the 2024 class is setting his spring plans, and he has Notre Dame already scheduled. Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory School standout Peter Jones informed Irish Breakdown that he will be on campus at Notre Dame on April 2nd.

The 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle was one of the many 2024 prospects to receive an offer from Notre Dame during its Pot of Gold push that came on St. Patrick's Day. Jones was offered a scholarship during a conversation with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. Until yesterday the Irish staff had not offered a 2024 lineman, and Jones is a player very high on the board for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's offer was the 17th for Jones, who also has offers from Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Kentucky, Cincinnat, Maryland, West Virginia and Duke among others.

Jones and his family are also planning a trip to Penn State this spring but a date has not been finalized as of yet.

The Malvern star is currently ranked as the No. 157 player nationally by Rivals, as well as the No. 4 guard in the 2024 class. Jones is an offensive tackle in high school and shows tackle length and skill on film. Rivals

Optimism is on an all time high after Hiestand returned to Notre Dame this off-season for his second stint with the programs. He has been hard on the trail to identify outstanding fits for the program. Jones is an early favorite for the 2024 cycle, seeming to fit the criteria for what Hiestand values up front.

