Quarterback CJ Carr Recaps "Great" Visit To Notre Dame

On Thursday, Notre Dame welcomed talented Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback C.J. Carr back to campus for the second time. The Irish have already identified the 2024 signal caller as a top target in the rising junior class.

Carr has an early affinity for the program and everything it can potentially provide. After his visit, Carr seems incredibly pleased with his return to South Bend. Overall, he loved his most recent experience hanging out with the program.

“It was a great visit,” said Carr. “I had an awesome experience getting back to Notre Dame.”

While Notre Dame has done an excellent job selling its vision remotely, being able to show that outlook in person is a completely different animal. Prior to the visit Carr shared his admiration for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and the staff.

Those compliments continued after Thursday’s visit.

“I got to be on the field with Coach Rees and really got to see how he ran the offense and how he coaches the quarterbacks live,” he said. “I love what Coach (Marcus) Freeman is building. I really like what he preaches about always being a competitor and I also really like that he wants to win a championship.”

Notre Dame boasts a family feel to its program. Their position groups are traditionally tight-knit and have developed fantastic relationships. The quarterback position is no different. Carr had an opportunity to hang around some of the signal-callers who already call the program home and pick their brains a little bit.

“I had the chance to have lunch with Tyler (Buchner) and Drew (Pyne),” he stated. “I also got to see them in the quarterback meetings and be able to see how they work.”

The 6-3, 180-pound quarterback is fresh off of a dynamic sophomore campaign where he threw for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while also completing 64% of his passes for a 9-1 Saline squad. Carr was also very careful with the football, throwing just four interceptions on the season.

Carr comes from a football family, making his success on the football field not much of a surprise. Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who compiled a record of 122-40 during his time as the coach in Ann Arbor.

Of course with Carr’s obvious connection to the University of Michigan, it would appear that the Wolverines would have the inside track. Already visiting South Bend multiple times as only a sophomore, however, speaks volumes for the job the Notre Dame staff has done.

Time will tell how real the possibility is but, for now, Notre Dame has put a massive foot forward.

Carr has already earned offers from the Irish, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Minnesota, and Indiana among many others.

Carr is ranked as the nation's No. 22 overall player in the country and No. 3 quarterback in the land according to Rivals. He is a consensus top 50 recruit and four-star signal-caller among every major recruiting platform.

