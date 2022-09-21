2025 DE Austin Alexander Enjoys "Unreal" Recent Visit To Notre Dame

It was a fulfilling weekend for Notre Dame football. On top of getting their first victory of the season 24-17 over the Cal Golden Bears, and of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching tenure, it was also a busy couple of days for the recruiting staff and coaches.

For the most part, the emphasis was on the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes but there was one intriguing 2025 player who was also in attendance. Burlington (Ky.) Cooper defensive end Austin Alexander made his return visit to campus.

It was not Alexander’s first visit to campus. In fact, it has become almost a home away from home. The nephew of former Seattle Seahawks star running back Shaun Alexander, the 6-3, 219-pound pass rusher took the Irish Breakdown staff behind the scenes of this recent visit.

“Some of my favorite parts of the trip were just being able to be on the field and next to the player walk,” Alexander explained. “It’s so cool seeing those guys you watch on TV and just know that you are almost right there with them. This was not my first time in South Bend. I have been so many times I couldn’t even count. My father attended Notre Dame for college so I have grown up a Notre Dame fan attending games for fun.”

No matter how many times Alexander has made it to South Bend, the energy around the campus continuously stands out to the star defender. It’s hard to quantify just how special the campus experience is.

“The atmosphere at Notre Dame is unreal,” he said. “Everything is expected to be perfect. The fans and student section were going crazy the entire game. The coaches were getting crazy hype to get the players ready. It was so hype and exciting to see.

“It’s not a secret they have started off rough, and even with that everyone is bought in and knows this is a top tier program,” Alexander continued.

The staff, once again, received rave reviews from virtually every recruit on campus this weekend. They made a huge impact on Alexander during the visit.

“My interactions with the coaches were so cool,” Alexander said. “They showed a lot of love saying they want me there for sure. Al Washington is just so dope, and talking to him is great. Then of course talking with (Marcus) Freeman is just such a blessing. You can tell he is trying to build something special.”

Alexander’s love for Notre Dame began with his father. During this recent trip, his father again got to experience everything that makes the school so special, along with his close friend.

“I went with my Father Durran Alexander, and my good friend Jacob Inabnit,” he explained. “My Dad had a great time, being an alumni. He was just living it out.”

“And my boy Jacob was having a great time as well,” he continued. “Having him there was so much fun just goofing around and whatever. He got to see things he’s never seen before and it was so cool being able to show that to him. He has never been to a college game, and his first was a Notre Dame recruiting trip so it was dope.”

Being just a sophomore, things are only beginning to heat up. With Alexander’s bloodlines, and impressive production, it’s only a matter of time before he really blows up.

Some extremely impressive programs are already taking notice.

“Recruiting has been pretty good so far, I’ve definitely been blessed so far,” he explained. “I’ve gotten a lot of love from schools like Maryland, Ohio State, Alabama, Liberty, and Cincinnati. It’s just been a fun process and I’m just trying to live in the moment. I’m just so blessed for what God has given me.”

It will be interesting to see where things trend with Notre Dame and Alexander. There is clearly some level of interest from both sides. This visit was a great oops to explore the potential fit first hand.

Alexander already sports a handful of offers, including Maryland, Liberty, Akron and Eastern Kentucky. There is reason to believe that the offer list could expand exponentially very quickly.

Through four games, Alexander has been a menace for the Cooper Jaguars. He is currently second on the team in tackles with 37. The Kentucky product has also recorded a tackle for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries thus far as a sophomore.

