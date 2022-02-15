All Nine Notre Dame 2023 Commits Ranked In The Latest Rivals250

All nine of Notre Dame's 2023 commits were ranked in the latest Rivals250 rankings

Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked class with Rivals just got stronger after the latest rankings updates, which saw all nine Fighting Irish commits rank among the nation's best football players.

Prior to the latest release the Irish had eight players committed, but the addition of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan into the rankings meant the Irish were batting a thousand when it comes to landing Rivals250 players. Flanagan jumped into the rankings as the No. 225 overall player in the country,

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley is now the highest ranked Notre Dame commit in the Rivals rankings. Keeley is now a five-star recruit and the No. 14 overall player in the country.

Right behind him is Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon, who is ranked as the nation's No. 17 overall player. Vernon is the first player in the ranking to not be a five-star recruit, which puts him right on the cusp of being the second five-star end in the class for Notre Dame.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen checked in at No. 34 overall player in the land. Bowen also checked in as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the class. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett is ranked No. 53 nationally according to the latest Rivals rankings and he's the No. 8 cornerback.

Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen dropped six spots to No. 83 in the latest rankings, which was a bit surprising considering how dominant he was as a junior and how impressive he is on film. Bowen grades out as a Top 50 prospect on the Irish Breakdown board.

Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler is ranked No. 206 in the latest rankings, which is down seven spots. Notre Dame's most recent commit - Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic linebacker Preston Zinter - is ranked as the No. 221 overall player and Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. is ranked No. 236.

The next closest team to Notre Dame's Rivals250 commits is Georgia with six. After that is Texas A&M with four and Penn State and USC both have three Rivals250 commits.

Rankings for some of Notre Dame's top targets:

QB Dante Moore - 5-star - No. 6

LB Samuel M'Pemba - 5-star - No. 7

WR Carnell Tate - 5-star - No. 13

S Caleb Downs - No. 24

LB Jaiden Ausberry - No. 39

WR Jalen Brown - No. 43

DL Jason Moore - No. 44

OL Samson Okunlola - No. 64

CB Malik Muhammad - No. 70

WR Kyle Kasper - No. 74

WR Jaden Greathouse - No. 77

WR Braylon James - No. 79

CB Christian Gray - No. 102

WR Rodney Gallagher - No. 107

OL Monroe Freeling - No. 115

OL Charles Jagusah - No. 118 (up 33 spots)



