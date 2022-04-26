Committing To Notre Dame Was "The Right Time" For Brandon Davis-Swain

Connecting with Al Washington and a previous love for Notre Dame made committing the right time for Brandon Davis-Swain

While most of the excitement centered around the 2023 recruiting class this weekend at the Blue-Gold Game, it was a 2024 recruit who made the biggest splash. That came when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made a. surprise commitment to Notre Dame.

This recruitment has escalated quickly, from early offer to being committed in less than a month and a half. By all accounts, the intrigue from the program was almost immediate following his March 17th offer. It was the coaching staff that put it over the top on this recent trip.

“I always loved the school and the coaches there are so great,” Davis-Swain told Irish Breakdown. “It’s just a wonderful place to be and Coach Al Washington pushed it over the top for me. Being able to spend some time with him really cemented that this was the place that I wanted to be.”

Notre Dame represents the complete package for Davis-Swain. Most 2024 recruits aren't in a hurry to make a decision, but for this Michigan standout the realization came quickly. By the end of the visit it was a foregone conclusion that Notre Dame was the move.

“When you put everything together, the school, the football program, my relationship with Coach Washington, it just felt like the right time,” he said. “Coach Washington really stood out the most during the trip. He solidified that this was the place I wanted to be.”

The moment he committed had a very strong impact on his father.

“It was just a great moment for my family after I committed,” Davis-Swain explained. “My dad was just so happy for me and he even started to cry.”

Landing Davis-Swain - the nation's No. 63 overall player in the 2024 class according to On3 - means Notre Dame has kicked off its recruiting class with a defensive lineman. He also becomes the first prep player to commit to Washington since he arrived at Notre Dame.

Although only a sophomore, Davis-Swain has already earned an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia among many others.

The 6-4, 240-pound end is also ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Michigan, a territory that Notre Dame has had increasing success in over the last few years.

