Notre Dame Commit Brandon Davis-Swain Recaps Irish Visit, Decision To End His Recruitment

Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain spoke with Irish Breakdown about his visit and his recruitment

Notre Dame picked up a huge early commitment after the Blue-Gold Game when 2024 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain jumped on board. The West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School standout pledging to the Irish was a bit of a surprise at the time, but after talking with him it's clear that committing to Notre Dame was more of a when, not if, proposition.

You can hear him talk about that and much, much more in his interview with Irish Breakdown.

In this interview Swain talks about his decision to commit to Notre Dame, what the moment meant for him and his father, his relationship with the Fighting Irish coaches and the role that former Notre Dame standout Khalid Kareem had on his decision.

