Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commit Brandon Davis-Swain Recaps Irish Visit, Decision To End His Recruitment

Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain spoke with Irish Breakdown about his visit and his recruitment

Notre Dame picked up a huge early commitment after the Blue-Gold Game when 2024 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain jumped on board. The West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School standout pledging to the Irish was a bit of a surprise at the time, but after talking with him it's clear that committing to Notre Dame was more of a when, not if, proposition.

You can hear him talk about that and much, much more in his interview with Irish Breakdown.

In this interview Swain talks about his decision to commit to Notre Dame, what the moment meant for him and his father, his relationship with the Fighting Irish coaches and the role that former Notre Dame standout Khalid Kareem had on his decision.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Isaiah Foskey
Football

Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Has A Chance To Skyrocket Up Draft Boards In 2023

By Ryan Roberts5 hours ago
Austin Siereveld
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: Offensive Lineman Austin Siereveld Set To Announce Decision

By Bryan Driskell7 hours ago
Notre Dame - Helmet
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Top 100 Linebacker Aaron Chiles

By Bryan Driskell14 hours ago
Notre Dame
Football

Fixing College Football: The Transfer Portal Needs A Proper Overhaul

By Bryan Driskell17 hours ago
Jarrett Patterson
Football

Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson

By Ryan Roberts22 hours ago
Drayk Bowen - Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Drayk Bowen Is Doing Serious Recruiting For Notre Dame

By Shaun DavisMay 3, 2022
Jarrett Patterson 1
Football

Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2022 Draft Class and Potential Elite 2023 Draft Haul

By Bryan DriskellMay 3, 2022
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Defense Edition - May 2

By Ryan RobertsMay 2, 2022