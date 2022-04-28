Breaking Down The Commitment Of Boubacar Traore To Notre Dame

Notre Dame remained red hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class, this time landing West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial defensive end Boubacar Traore. Following his commitment to the Fighting Irish the Irish Breakdown crew got together to talk about Traore's game, his fit at Notre Dame and what's next with defensive line recruiting.

During the show we discussed Traore's recruitment, which began with a commitment to Boston College back in August of 2020. Notre Dame and Michigan became the major players for him after his de-commitment from the Eagles last month. Of course, Notre Dame once again beat the Wolverines on the recruiting trail.

We spent time breaking down his game and how well Traore fits into the Notre Dame defense, including his versatility as both a Big End and possibly three technique. We also spent time breaking down how well he fits with current defensive line commits Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon.

Following analysis of Traore's game and recruitment we talked about what comes next with recruiting the 2023 defensive line. Right now the focus is on a pair of Maryland standouts, Jason Moore and Devan Houstan. That would be a loaded defensive line class, and we discuss where things stand with both players and compare that potential class with past standout classes.

We wrap things up with a question and answer session about Notre Dame's current recruiting efforts in the 2023 class.

