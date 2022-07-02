Breaking Down The Commitment Of Corner Micah Bell To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of Micah Bell to Notre Dame, which gives the Irish an elite cover man

Notre Dame dipped back into the state of Texas to land its latest commitment, picking up Houston (Texas) Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell. Landing Bell gives the Irish a must-get player on the perimeter, and it gives them a third player from the state of Texas.

Our latest Irish Breakdown show focused on the commitment of Bell to Notre Dame.

To begin we discussed the Class Impact for Bell, who checks all the boxes for Notre Dame. He fills a position of need, he adds impact talent to a position that needs more of it, he gives the depth chart a huge boost in speed and he gets the Irish back into Texas.

Next we dive into the film room to break down Bell's game. The 5-11, 165-pound cornerback has truly elite speed. During the previous portion of the show we broke down his track numbers and how they stack up to other elite speed players. Needless to say, they stack up extremely well. We then show how that speed translates to the football field.

Our break down concludes with a look at what's next for Notre Dame with cornerback recruiting. Our 2023 focus was on St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit standout Christian Gray. Next we talk about the 2024 class, and we look at the needs and top players on the board, including Tennessee star Kaleb Beasley, Texas standout Eli Bowen and more.

The show concludes like we always do, with a mailbag, although much of that focus remained on Bell and recruiting.

