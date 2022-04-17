Notre Dame Continues To Build A Connection With 2024 DB Corian Gipson

Notre Dame landed an outstanding two-man safety haul in the 2023 class, and the Irish staff - led by position coach Chris O'Leary - is putting together a talented safety board in 2024 as well.

Among them, Lancaster (Texas) High School standout Corian Gipson is another example of Notre Dame’s emphasis to make waves in the Lone Star State. A popular target on the recruiting trail thus far, Gipson has been enjoying the process so far. All the attention has been a blessing for him.

“Recruiting has been going well so far,” Gipson explained. “It's been an exciting experience talking to a lot of coaches and visiting schools.”

The Irish staff has maintained consistent conversation with the talented defender. As has been the case for most recruitments under the new staff, collaborative efforts are more and more becoming the norm. That is consistent with Gipson’s recruitment.

“I was speaking to Notre Dame every week but I haven’t talked to them in about a week,” Gipson said. “The coaches I talk to are Coach O’Leary and Coach (Chad) Bowden. I was very excited when I received that offer because it’s a really big school that does great things during the football season.”

Gipson has begun to heat up on the recruiting trail, with an impressive offer list that includes Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Arizona State among others.

The 5-11, 170-pound defensive back is well regarded among the major recruiting platforms. He peaks as the No. 41 overall player and No. 3 safety according to On3.

Notre Dame seems to align well with Gipson’s criteria for picking a prospective school. He is a high academic kid who clearly sees the bigger picture.

“The facility, the program and academics so I would say the academic quality and the environment are most important,” he explained. “I need to know the campus environment so I can adapt to it quickly.”

So far, Gipson has developed some positive relationships with various programs. He has been in contact about getting up to South Bend with O’Leary, something he is planning in the future.

“Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame have been a few schools so far,” Gipson said.

Gipson is the type of versatile defensive back that the Notre Dame staff has shown to value since Marcus Freeman got to campus. He will be shifting between both safety and cornerback for Lancaster during his Junior season. The Irish program certainly has caught his full attention early on.

