Elite Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah Is A Special Talent On And Off The Field

Notre Dame is going hard after elite offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who is a special player on and off the field

You may have heard of some athletes be referred to as the “rock” or “cornerstone” of a program, but for several reasons, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic offensive lineman Charles Jagusah will represent that for years to come.

The 6-6, 290-pound two-way standout has become the standard for a historic football program that has dealt with tremendous challenges over the span of two years. Those challenges included the departure of a 30-year legendary head coach, 12 players leaving the program, a roster of 28 players filled with freshmen and sophomore and a season disrupted by the IHSA’s decision to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Amid all the turmoil and intense pressure from community, peers and other programs covertly trying to influence a path for greener pastures and a better team, Jagusah stood tall and operating in a level of principle and integrity seldom seen. Fritz Dieudonne was a late hire as the new head coach, and his first conversation with the star offensive tackle was the moment he truly knew how special Jagusah was.

“Everyone in the area was putting pressure on him to leave Alleman, and he came and told me that all he wanted to do was play for his school and try to win some more games," reminisced Dieudonne. "The fact that he wanted to stay reflects what makes him go, and that’s the relationships in his life."

Alleman struggled to an 0-9 record in the 2021 season, but Jagusah’s play and leadership continued to attract big time programs and elevated morale at Alleman despite what the results showed.

“The impact of his decision has a two-fold impact on our program," continued Dieudonne. "Loyalty to the school and the message of seeing things through to the younger players will always be impactful on the program. There is always a search to be noticed by players and parents. A notion that you need to go to a big-time program to get noticed. He’s changed that narrative around here.”

Notre Dame has been on Jagusah since his sophomore season when former offensive line coach Jeff Quinn was the point man on his recruitment. After Quinn was relieved of his duties, graduate assistant Trevor Mendelson was tasked with the responsibility of continuing to build a strong relationship with him. Once the contact period opened on January 7, Notre Dame showed Jagusah and his coach just how important he was to them.

“Coach Mendelson told me that he had to be the first person in the door when the contact period began, and we were able to make that happen," Dieudonne said. "Coach (Harry) Hiestand .... visited this week, and I can honestly say that Notre Dame has made a very strong impression during this contact period.”

There are several programs coming after his services including Miami (Fla.), Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, along with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been relentless and clear in his efforts to go out and recruit elite athletes that fit the Notre Dame “Golden Standard”, and Jagusah fits that criteria.

“Glitz and glamour are not going to land Charles," said his head coach. "It’s going to be about him being comfortable with the staff, players and who he’s going to be playing with when he gets there. He wants to know who is going to develop him as a player and man, and what it’s going to feel like in that O-line room with the rest of the guys.”

Notre Dame has an opportunity to continue to build on the momentum they’ve established as he visits the campus this weekend. Hopefully, the talented lineman can see himself developing as a player and young man under the “Golden Standard” that he’s already established in his hometown.

Jagusah ranks as the nation's No. 31 overall player and the second best offensive tackle according to On3. The Alleman standout also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arkansas, Minnesota, Iowa State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

