Class Impact: QB CJ Carr Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up an incredibly important commitment tonight with five-star quarterback CJ Carr pledging to the Irish. The Saline (Mich.) High School standout picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and many other programs.

Let's take a look at how landing a commitment from Carr impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Carr is the third player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class and the first offensive commit. He joins a class that has defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle. Carr is also the second 2024 prospect to commit to Notre Dame from the state of Michigan. The Saline standout is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan in the 2024 class according to Rivals, 247Sports and On3.

Obviously quarterback is always need, and landing a big-time quarterback was a must for head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The first reason is obvious, elite quarterback play is a must if Notre Dame wants to compete for a championship. The second reason is almost as important, as big time quarterbacks often serve as pied piper's for other big time players.

Carr is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 20 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking. He is not only a five-star recruit, he is also a big name player whose commitment will carry a lot of weight with offensive recruits in both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Landing Carr should have a significant impact on Notre Dame's ability to land top offensive recruits in the 2024 class, and quite possibly the 2023 class as well. He is well aware of that, and it's a big reason he made his decision this early.

"I think recruiting is the biggest thing I can do for the program right now," Carr told SI All-American. "They already have a stellar 2023 (class), and I am looking to go in there and continue to help build it towards the number one class and also have the number one 2024 class ....

"My first goal is to recruit," continued Carr. ".... Bringing (in) great players that can help us win a national championship. Obviously, that is my overall goal and something I think I can achieve at Notre Dame. I think I can really lead Notre Dame to a championship. It takes a bunch of different pieces, and I am just one piece to that puzzle."

NOTRE DAME FIT

Carr has a good quarterback frame, standing at least 6-2 1/2, and he's listed around 190 pounds. The rising junior has the kind of frame that will allow him to fill out past 200 pounds, and as he fills out you'll see his arm strength get even better. Carr also has a good arm, but as he physically matures the ball is going to jump out of his hand with even more force.

The Saline star possesses elite arm talent. He has a very quick, compact throwing motion, and he's developing the ability to throw more off platform. Even as a sophomore, Carr showed the ability to quickly get the ball out and he changes speed extremely well. His touch is impressive, and the ball gets up and down quickly when he attacks down the field.

There are two areas where Carr already grades out as elite, and that is with his mechanics and his football IQ. His ability to process information on film is outstanding, and his anticipation and timing are already significant strengths. Carr also shows elite ball placement ability. I'm not talking about completion percentage, I'm referring to the ability to put the ball into tight spots away from the defense. Carr has clean footwork and pocket mechanics, he protects the ball well when he moves around and he protects the ball with his throws as well.

His arm strength is solid right now, but as it gets stronger his ability to shred defenses will take another jump.

Carr is a pocket passer, but he's an athletic pocket passer. He shows impressive foot quickness in the pocket, possessing the ability to manipulate the pocket, avoid pressure and he moves well on the perimeter. He's not a runner, but he can hurt you with his legs. When Carr gets outside of the pocket he keeps his eyes downfield and looks for open receivers.

This combination of skills makes Carr more than just a pocket passer that can pick teams apart. Yes, that's part of his game, but Carr can make off-script plays, he can make plays with his legs and he will eventually have the ability to get the ball over top of a defense.

