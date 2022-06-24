Class Impact: Tight End Jack Larsen To Notre Dame

Breaking down how the commitment of tight end Jack Larsen impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and depth chart

Notre Dame picked up another talented 2024 player when it landed Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen. The standout tight end picked the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Michigan, NC State and North Carolina.

Let's break down how the pickup of Larsen impacts the Notre Dame 2024 class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Larsen is the fourth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class and the second offensive player. He joins a class that also has five-star quarterback CJ Carr, standout defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and high motor defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Notre Dame landed two very talented tight ends in the 2022 class when it signed Holden Staes and Eli Raridon. The Irish followed up with another four-star tight end when it landed a commitment from Cooper Flanagan in the 2023 class. Those pickups, combined with four years of eligibility remaining for 2021 signee Cane Berrong, and Notre Dame is in position where it only needs one tight end in the 2024 class.

From the moment the staff started throwing out a bunch of 2024 offers back in March it was clear that Larsen was a top target at the tight end position, and ultimately he became the top target. Landing him gives the Irish one of the nation's best players at his position.

Looking at Notre Dame's recent signees and commitments, and you see the staff building a diverse group of players, and Larsen fits into that. There are players who project in a more traditional tight end role (Staes, Flanagan), a tight end that is similar to former standout Tyler Eifert in his hybrid tight end/pass catcher role (Raridon) and tight ends that have some H-Back to their games (Berrong, Larsen).

NOTRE DAME FIT

The first thing you'll notice about Larsen is his size; at 6-3 and 215 pounds, the Charlotte Catholic standout doesn't possess prototypical tight end size. The question then becomes does he have the athletic skillset to be a move around tight end, but also the toughness and strength to handle necessary blocking duties.

In short, for Larsen the answer to both is yes.

Larsen isn't a burner, but he shows a good initial burst and downfield acceleration. He's fast enough to be a force on crosses and drag routes, and he can stretch the seams and make plays down the field. As he physically matures I fully expect Larsen, who is just a rising junior, to add even more long speed to his game.

Where Larsen shines is with his overall athletic skillset and an advanced game for a player his age.

Larsen shows impressive agility and balance, and he's a loose athlete. He can change direction with ease for an athlete his size, and he can explode when he needs to. There is refinement needed, which is expected for a sophomore, but Larsen shows a great understanding of how to get open. He has a nuanced route running repertoire, showing the ability to manipulate defenders and the skills to quickly sink his hips and work his feet efficient on top ends.

His pass catching skills are outstanding. Larsen has strong hands and tremendous concentration on downfield throws. His loose athleticism gives him impressive body control, and all those traits combine nicely to give Larsen the ability to win in traffic, on contested catches and he's a weapon after the catch. Larsen also shows a knack for finding soft spots in the zone, which makes him an ideal fit in the Irish offense.

