Notre Dame Commit Profile: DL Brandon Davis-Swain
A look at Notre Dame defensive line commit Brandon Davis-Swain, who was the first player to commit to the Fighting Irish in the 2024 class.
BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN PROFILE
Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.
High School: West Bloomfield
Height: 6-4
Weight: 240
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Recruited By: Al Washington
Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Iowa, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, West Virginia, Illinois
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 29 overall - No. 3 defensive lineman
On3: 4-star - No. 100 overall - No. 10 defensive lineman
ESPN: 4-star - No. 114 overall - No. 15 defensive lineman
247Sports: 4-star - No. 158 overall - No. 13 defensive lineman
Consensus: 4-star - No. 46 overall - No. 7 defensive lineman
FILM ANALYSIS
Davis-Swain is an advanced player with an outstanding frame. He's listed at 6-4 and has at least above-average arm length. The 240-pound rising junior has a thick lower body, and his upper body shows plenty of room for redefinement, which means he'll keep adding weight onto that part of his frame.
The West Bloomfield standout is a powerful young defender with fast hands. His ability to stack and shed is incredibly impressive for someone his age, and his overall hand play is quite advanced. Davis-Swain has an elite ability to quickly bench blockers off his body, at which point he uses his length to lock them out. These traits make him a highly effective run defender. Yes, he can eat up space, but his block destruction skills allow him to make a lot of plays on the football.
The scary thing is he's young, and as I mentioned his upper body needs to be defined more, and as that happens his power is going to explode. He plays off the edge of blockers extremely well and he tracks the football as well as any lineman in his class. This is yet another trait that allows him to make a lot of plays on the ball in both the run game and pass game. His summer work shows he's starting to enhance his pass rushing repertoire, so expect his pass game production to take a jump moving forward.
Davis-Swain is a smooth and fluid athlete, and his upside in this department is impressive. The West Bloomfield star shows loose hips, which allow him to change direction with ease and should lead to him being able to develop an effective spin move. His first step off the line stands out, which allows him to quickly and consistently get into gaps. I'd like to see him improve his closing speed, which is something he'll need if he's going to stay on the edge at the next level.
