Notre Dame Commit Profile: Running Back Jayden Limar

Notre Dame has picked up a talented 2023 running back, Lake Stevens standout Jaylen Limar.

JAYDEN LIMAR PROFILE

Hometown: Lake Stevens, Wash.

High School: Lake Stevens

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Boston College, Louisville, Arizona, Washington State, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Oregon State, Boise State

Recruited By: Deland McCullough

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 241 overall - No. 12 running back

247Sports: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 11 running back

ESPN: 4-star - No. 256 overall - No. 17 running back

On3: 3-star - No. 29 overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 254 overall - No. 15 running back

FILM ANALYSIS

Notre Dame has done well recently with backs that can do damage on the ground and through the air, and Limar certainly fits that mold.

At 5-11 and 190 pounds, Limar is a well-built running back with a strong lower body and a cut upper body. He has room to add a bit more weight, but he's already developed well for the position.

Limar runs in a shotgun heavy offense and all the reads he'll need to make in college he makes to some degree at the prep level. He's a one-cut runner behind the line, and Limar shows good patience when he needs to and he can put his foot in the ground and explode vertically when he needs to.

Once he gets in space, Limar shows the suddenness, balance and agility to make defenders miss. This is an area where improved lower body strength will make him even more effective, as it will allow him to do even more damage after contact.

Limar shows an impressive initial burst on film, but his long speed looks similar to that of Kyren Williams. Clearly Williams had enough speed to make big plays, but Limar has posted some impressive times this offseason, so there's a chance we'll see him even faster in the fall. If Limar shows better long speed as a senior his grade will take a big jump.

What makes Limar an attractive player is his potential in the pass game. He's not only effective out of the backfield in traditional running back concepts, he has the ability to line up in the slow and do damage. Limar has good route running potential, he tracks the deep ball well, he shows good body control and he catches the ball like a receiver.

