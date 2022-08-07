Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR/RB Dylan Edwards

A look at Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards, a dynamic skill player that chose the Irish over Oregon and Oklahoma

A look at Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards, who is one of the nation's most explosive players.

DYLAN EDWARDS PROFILE

Hometown: Derby, Kan.
High School: Derby

Height: 5-9
Weight: 165

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington, West Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Kansas

Recruited By: Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 234 overall - No. 14 running back
247Sports: 4-star - No. 16 running back
On3: 4-star - No. 20 running back
Rivals: 3-star - No. 10 running back
Composite: 4-star - No. 292 overall - No. 17 running back

FILM ANALYSIS

Notre Dame is recruiting Edwards to be an all-around player on offense, with a focus on being a slot receiver and return man. He can do work out of the backfield, but he'll be a perimeter player that can also do things in the backfield.

Edwards' first step is exceptional and he also possesses excellent acceleration. That combination is what makes him one of the most explosive offensive players in the entire country. On top of having great speed, Edwards is also an elusive player that can make cuts and then immediately get back to top speed.

The Derby standout isn't just a speed player, he's also an instinctive player with a good feel for the game. Edwards shows good patience as a runner, one that is willing to let the blocking set up before he explodes through the hole. He can be crafty as a runner when he needs to, and his ability to find the second level cuts from the backfield is impressive.

Edwards doesn't catch the ball much, but he has shown an ability to make all the grabs needed to attack teams in the screen game, quick game and intermediate game. There's only one deep catch on his film, but he tracked the ball well and make a contested catch, which was impressive. He'll need to learn some of the nuances of the wide receiver position, but those are easy to teach with a player that possesses his combination of speed, agility and flexibility.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edwards also projects to be a dynamic return man at the next level, and he's already scored four special teams touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tommy Rees
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks Offensive Evolution, Tobias Merriweather and More

By Sean Stires2 hours ago
Tommy Rees
Football

Tommy Rees Encouraged By His Quarterbacks Growth And Strong Bond

By Sean Stires13 hours ago
Ryan Barnes
Football

Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Cornerbacks

By Bryan Driskell13 hours ago
Dylan Edwards
Recruiting

Class Impact: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Dylan Edwards To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell15 hours ago
Dylan Edwards 1
Recruiting

Dynamic Runner Dylan Edwards Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell18 hours ago
Ben Minich 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: S Ben Minich

By Bryan Driskell19 hours ago
Brenan Vernon
Recruiting

Notre Dame Big Board: 2023 Defensive Commits

By Bryan Driskell19 hours ago
Dylan Edwards
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: Explosive Athlete Dylan Edwards Ready To Decide

By Ryan Roberts20 hours ago