Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR/RB Dylan Edwards

A look at Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards, who is one of the nation's most explosive players.

DYLAN EDWARDS PROFILE

Hometown: Derby, Kan.

High School: Derby

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington, West Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Kansas

Recruited By: Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 234 overall - No. 14 running back

247Sports: 4-star - No. 16 running back

On3: 4-star - No. 20 running back

Rivals: 3-star - No. 10 running back

Composite: 4-star - No. 292 overall - No. 17 running back

FILM ANALYSIS

Notre Dame is recruiting Edwards to be an all-around player on offense, with a focus on being a slot receiver and return man. He can do work out of the backfield, but he'll be a perimeter player that can also do things in the backfield.

Edwards' first step is exceptional and he also possesses excellent acceleration. That combination is what makes him one of the most explosive offensive players in the entire country. On top of having great speed, Edwards is also an elusive player that can make cuts and then immediately get back to top speed.

The Derby standout isn't just a speed player, he's also an instinctive player with a good feel for the game. Edwards shows good patience as a runner, one that is willing to let the blocking set up before he explodes through the hole. He can be crafty as a runner when he needs to, and his ability to find the second level cuts from the backfield is impressive.

Edwards doesn't catch the ball much, but he has shown an ability to make all the grabs needed to attack teams in the screen game, quick game and intermediate game. There's only one deep catch on his film, but he tracked the ball well and make a contested catch, which was impressive. He'll need to learn some of the nuances of the wide receiver position, but those are easy to teach with a player that possesses his combination of speed, agility and flexibility.

Edwards also projects to be a dynamic return man at the next level, and he's already scored four special teams touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Irish Breakdown Content

