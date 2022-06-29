Commitment Preview: Elite OL Charles Jagusah Ready To Make Announcement

One of the best players in the country, and one of the must-gets on the board for Notre Dame is ready to make his college decision. That would be Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman standout offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who is ready to decide between the Irish, Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri.

Jagusah is expected to make his announcement known on Thursday, August 30th. A specific time has yet to be established, but we expect Jagusah to make his announcement sometime in the morning.

CHARLES JAGUSAH PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Rock Island, Ill./Alleman

Height/Weight: 6-6, 295

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Recruited By: Harry Hiestand

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, Minnesota, Iowa State, Illinois, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 5-star - No. 7 overall - No. 1 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 64 overall - No. 6 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 71 overall - No. 6 offensive tackle

Rivals: 4-star - No. 122 overall - No. 10 offensive tackle

Consensus: 4-star - No. 41 overall - No. 4 offensive tackle

THE TOP CONTENDERS

Jagusah never released a group of top schools, but if you look at his official visits in June it's clear who the top contenders are. Jagusah has also spoken to Irish Breakdown on multiple occasions about the schools that have stood out the most.

Notre Dame - The Irish have been the team sitting in pole position for quite some time. Jagusah always had high interest in the Irish, but that really took off when Hiestand was hired. The Notre Dame line coach made Jagusah an immediate priority, and that relationship cemented when he trekked to campus in April. Notre Dame got the final visit for Jagusah and made a very strong impression on Jagusah and his mother.

Michigan - Line coach Sherrone Moore did a very good job recruiting Jagusah, getting him on campus twice this spring. He visited Notre Dame and Michigan on back-to-back trips in April and June, and those two programs are the top contenders. Although Notre Dame is in great position the Wolverines did about as well as possible to get into the mix here, and they are clearly the biggest contender.

Arkansas - The Razorbacks are another team that worked hard to build a strong bond with Jagusah. Head coach Sam Pittman and line coach Cody Kennedy both did a great job building a connection with the talented lineman. Jagusah visited Fayetteville for a game (vs. Missouri) and again for an official in June. The Razorbacks made a legit run, but we think they fall short.

Missouri - The Tigers built a good relationship with Jagusah and got him onto campus for a game in October (vs. Texas A&M) and again in June for an official visit. At this point the Tigers appear to be at the bottom of the top list.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter