Notre Dame Working To Build A Connection With Standout Texas Wide Receiver

Notre Dame is working hard to get in the mix with talented Texas wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has hit the ground running and begun building deep connections with many of the nation's top receivers. Fortunately for Stuckey, one of the nation's best pass catchers - Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse - is a prospect he already built a connection with when he was at Baylor.

Now Stuckey and Greathouse get to continue that connection, but now the Irish receivers coach has an even stronger brand behind him.

“I’m in constant contact with Notre Dame, especially Coach (Chansi) Stuckey,” Greathouse said. “We talk about everything; it goes beyond football.”

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher has clearly developed an outstanding relationship with Stuckey, but that isn’t the extent of the impact from Notre Dame’s staff. Greathouse has become a priority in the class, seeing both head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees becoming increasingly involved in this recruitment.

With Notre Dame offering in early January, education for what the Irish program and culture can provide to Greathouse has been huge. So far, the vision is becoming more and more clear for the talented wide receiver.

“Notre Dame is a great place to get my degree and develop myself to get to the next level,” Greathouse explained.

A part of state champion and a 16-0 Westlake squad, Greathouse was the leading pass catcher for Clemson signee Cade Klubnik, who was the No. 1 quarterback in the country according to SI All-American. Greathouse exploded for 1,274 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions this season. That dynamic junior campaign concluded with 236 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions in the the team’s 40-21 state championship victory over Denton (Texas) Guyer and current Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and four-star cornerback Ryan Yaites.

On film, Greathouse brings an intriguing all around profile to the position. His alpha demeanor and competitiveness pops off the screen for Westlake.

“I am a versatile guy who will make plays after the catch and come down with the ball no matter what,” Greathouse said.

As is the case for potential Notre Dame recruits as a whole, getting on campus in South Bend would be a huge step in their recruitment. While Greathouse has not been on campus yet, he is planning on making the trip this April.

The recruiting rankings are all over the place for Greathouse. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 87 overall player (No. 3 receiver) and Rivals ranks him No. 89 (No. 15 wide receiver), while 247Sports ranks him No. 191 overall (No. 22 receiver) and On3 ranks him No. 251 overall (No. 39 wide receiver).

The Westlake star is much closer to the ESPN and Rivals ranking. If the Irish were able to land the talented pass catcher, it would be a massive pickup.

Greathouse has offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Baylor, Arkansas, South Carolina, West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas.

