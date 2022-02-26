Elite Athlete Derion Gullette Plans To Make A Spring Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is pursuing unique athlete Derion Gullette, and he's expected to visit the Irish in the spring

Notre Dame is after a number of highly ranked and very talented prospects in the 2023 class, but there are a few players that have the talent but don't have the ranking. That is exactly what you see from Marlin (Texas) High School standout linebacker Derion Gullette.

You would be hard pressed to find a more impressive three-sport star on the high school level. Gullette also excels on the track and the basketball court for Marlin. His ranking does not adequately represent Gullette’s talent or film. Judging by his offer list, and recent activity, Gullette may not be under the radar much longer.

“He is really taking everything in stride,” said Marlin head coach Ruben Torres III. “Things really started to pick up after the season. Before it started, he was sitting with about five offers. January was a huge month for him.”

Programs are starting to catch on to one of the more talented athletes you will find in high school football. After beginning his career as a quarterback, Gullette made the full transition to linebacker and wide receiver as a junior.

On defense, Gullette has played a hybrid rover/linebacker role for the team, utilizing his athletic skill set to navigate space effectively. The Marlin linebacker finished the 2021 season with 125 total tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Offensively, Gullette showed legitimate playmaking ability, hauling in 64 passes for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns (22.8 YPC). Gullette was also an all-state pick at punter, where he averaged 44.8 yards per kick.

Gullette had a substantial growth spurt this off-season, and he now stands 6-3 and 225 pounds, boasting an ideal frame to work either at Rover or inside at WILL or MIKE down the line.

“Notre Dame was talking about him as a Rover when they came to visit,” Torres stated. “Obviously he has played in space a ton and has great ball skills for what he does on offense. It sounds like Texas and Baylor see him similarly.”

It is pretty interesting to think, judging by his accolades and production, that Gullette is still so new to the linebacker position. The upside factor can’t be ignored.

“The crazy part is just how much better he could get as a senior,” Torres began to explain. “He has only played linebacker and wide receiver one season after playing quarterback. It’s a credit to his work ethic and drive.”

His athletic prowess is not limited to the football field. Gullette and his basketball team are currently in the second round of the state playoffs. Playing at an all-state caliber level, he is currently averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Gullette also averaged an impressive 4.6 steals per game on the defensive end.

During the spring Gullete is also a star on the Marlin track and field program. He has been a part of their state qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, as well as being their top individual sprinter in the 200 meter dash.

In the field, Gullette is a standout shot putter for the program, setting a personal best of 45’7” as a sophomore. According to Torres, the coaches also plan to utilize his talents in the long jump this spring, where they expect him to potentially qualify for state as well.

RECRUITING IS ON DECK

The next few months are going to be paramount for Gullette as more and more teams try to impress. Getting on campus in South Bend is something that is in the works.

“I know he is planning to visit Notre Dame and Oklahoma unofficially,” said Torres. “Depending how his visit goes, he could want to get back to South Bend for an official visit.”

That visit could be a huge momentum piece for Notre Dame. We have seen in the past how much of a boost getting on campus could be in the recruiting process. Until someone gets on campus in South Bend, there is just an incalculable amount of impact.

Notre Dame also has a unique connection with Gullette. Head coach Marcus Freeman has been in contact, and you can except newly hired defensive coordinator Al Golden to be on Gullette as well. There is one coach on staff with an even longer connection, and that would be defensive line coach Al Washington, who offered Gullette when he was still the linebackers coach at Ohio State.

An incredibly studious young man, Gullette has a firm plan for making his commitment.

“Derion plans on committing before September,” Torres noted. “He’s a highly academic kid who also plans to enroll early at his university.”

Notre Dame was not the only big time offer that has come Gullette’s way recently. Nick Saban and the University of Alabama have also been by Marlin to see Gullette, extending an offer to the talented linebacker.

With that interest involved, there will obviously be heavy interest for Derion, and is expected to get down to Tuscaloosa at some point in the future.

He also has offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Houston.

Getting Gullette out of Texas could be a difficult task. Visiting campus could be a game-changer however. As for fit, Gullette certainly looks like a Notre Dame caliber athlete, student and person.

“He would be a great fit,” said Torres. “Derion is a blue collar guy who doesn’t care about being flashy or the headlines. When schools come in, he doesn’t ask about football. It’s always about academics and what it can provide for him long term.”

