Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Is Working To Add To Top Ranked Class

Notre Dame 2023 commit Drayk Bowen is preparing for baseball season while also working hard to keep the Irish class ranked No. 1

For most high school football players, Saturday afternoons in January signals rest and relaxation. That is not the case for Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker and Notre Dame 2023 commit Drayk Bowen.

Bowen is a two-sport standout that hopes to play football and baseball for the Fighting Irish. His Saturdays are spent working out for one of his two sports. Bowen, who rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Andrean's state championship game victory, is now ramping up his preparation for baseball season.

Bowen uses relentless preparation to establish traits that he hopes to use as a dominant force in the middle of championship defense at Notre Dame.

“As a leader you can be accountable, make sure your teammates are accountable but also be the first one to celebrate with them when they make a play," Bowen said. "That type of leadership is a big thing.”

Amid classes and a regimented training schedule, Bowen did have time to take in the national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night. The future Notre Dame linebacker enjoyed the physicality of the game.

“They were hitting so hard and aggressive, and I watched Nakobi Dean all night," Bowen noted. "I like watching guys like that as well, but I would probably say that I pattern my game after Luke Kuechly.”

Bowen is continuing to build up his relationship with head coach Marcus Freeman, who he speaks with on a regular basis. Bowen remains as one of the major driving forces behind Notre Dame’s 2023 committed players efforts to remain the number one recruiting class in college football.

The Andrean star focuses on sharing his reasons for choosing the Irish.

“I’m committed, so I can talk a little bit about what made me commit to Notre Dame and stuff like that," Bowen explained. "That’s kind of how me and Peyton Bowen grew our friendship and having that relationship with him helped in the recruiting process.”

Peyton Bowen eventually committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1st, in part to that relationship. Drayk Bowen continues to build other relationships with recruits like cornerback Christian Gray and others that could yield commitments in the weeks to come. Notre Dame and national championships have gone hand in hand historically, and the thought of a return to that status continues to flow through the 2023 class and Bowen doesn’t see it ending any time soon.

“It starts from the top down," Bowen said. "I think Coach Freeman coming in brought a different type of energy that maybe they haven’t seen in a while, and it just trickles down through everybody else.”

Drayk Bowen and the 2023 class are determined in the quality work needed to become that special group that ushers in a new glory that rivals the former at Notre Dame.

