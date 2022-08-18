Elijah Paige Ready To Show Off An Improved Game In 2022

Notre Dame got a massive addition to their 2023 offensive line group back on June 10 when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige opted for the Irish over a long list of notable programs, including USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, Auburn, Nebraska, Wisconsin and many more.

Since making his commitment, Paige has taken some time to sit back and admire the process, but now it’s go time. With his senior season right in front of him, the talented offensive lineman is poised for a dynamic final chapter to his standout career.

“It’s been really great; summer workouts have been really good,” said Paige. “We got back from camp about a week ago. The team went up North for a bit at Camp Tontozona. It is where Arizona State does their camp.

“It was a bit cooler up there, which was nice. The heat has been a killer here,” he continued. “There was no cell service up there so we really all got a chance to unplug and grow as a team.”

Dating back to last season, Paige was playing more in the 285 pound range. During an interview with the Irish Breakdown staff when he committed to the Irish, he spoke about his off-season goal of gaining a pretty substantial amount of weight and play strength to his profile.

It appears that the talented offensive tackle has don’t just that, which is a testament to all of his hard work.

“I’m up to 305 pounds,” Paige explained. “I’ve spent a lot of the off-season gaining weight and feel great overall. I'm stronger than I ever have been and am moving well. I think I can take my game to a way higher level this season.”

It has been a hectic off-season for Paige, ranging from school visits, making his commitment, off-season workouts and camp. We are now sitting with just a couple of weeks until his senior season is officially kicking off. The 6-7, 305-pound offensive tackle laid out some of his main goals that he wants to accomplish this year with the Pinnacle program.

"September 2nd is the first game and I’m really so excited to get the season started,” he said. “I think that this is the most talented team we have had since I’ve been here. It’s really a broad goal but we want to win the state championship. That’s been my main goal. I want to get a ring.”

It promises to be an unforgettable final chapter for Paige and his team. With plans to enroll early at Notre Dame, these next few months could pass like smoke through a keyhole.

The Notre Dame career will begin before we know it. For now, it’s Paige’s goal to enjoy every second of his final season. Special things are on the horizon and it all starts with the 2022 campaign at Pinnacle High School.

