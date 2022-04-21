Elite 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Ready For Another Look At Notre Dame

Highly touted Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout Peyton Woodyard is set to return to campus this Saturday for the Blue-Gold Game. Every time the 2024 class standout gets to campus, his bond with the coaches and players continues to build, and Notre Dame is hoping that continues this weekend.

The trajectory of the safety position at Notre Dame has been heading in a great direction over the last few seasons. The impact of Kyle Hamilton has parlayed into a ton of success on the recruiting trails, as has the arrival of former Northwestern All-American transfer Brandon Joseph this off-season. Of course, Notre Dame also had former standouts and current NFL safeties Harrison Smith and Alohi Gilman over the last decade as well.

So far, Notre Dame has a dynamic duo of safety commits in the 2023 recruiting cycle. As for the 2024 class, the Irish have their eyes set Woodyard, a dynamic safety recruit with family ties to the program. Woodyard, who is Hamilton's cousin, already understands what makes Notre Dame such a unique and special place.

“I am excited to connect with the coaches again and continue to build a relationship,” Woodyard said. “I am looking to see how the defense is progressing and how they utilize their defensive backs. I saw Notre Dame play in a live game against USC last season and I’m really looking forward to seeing them in action.”

Despite being just a sophomore, the Notre Dame staff has already made Woodyard a clear priority. The conversations have been consistent and the talented 6-2 190-pound defender already has a high opinion of the coaches.

“I am in weekly conversations with Coach Chris O’Leary as well as Chad Bowden and the conversations have gone well,” he said. “I have also talked with Coach (Marcus) Freeman. They have always made me feel like family and that I am a priority for their 2024 class. Coach O’Leary is a great family man and knows how to connect with me on a personal level.

“He is also a great coach that will get you in the best position to succeed on the field,” Woodyard continued. “What I like about Coach O’Leary is that he is extremely approachable but is not afraid to hold you accountable to do your job.”

The program has made a clear early impression on Woodyard, who currently ranks as one of the top recruits nationally in his class. The nation's No. 9 overall player according to Rivals, Woodyard finished fifth on St. John Bosco in tackles as a sophomore with 62 stops.

They have also had an impact on his family, who is no stranger to the Notre Dame program. They will be taking in the game with him this Saturday.

“I’m visiting with my mom and dad and I will be meeting my teammate from Bosco, Kyngstonn (Viliamu-Asa) at the game as well.”

Viliamu-Asa is also a Top 100 recruit in the 2024 class from the Bosco defense.

For a player as highly touted as Woodyard, it has been a busy couple of months. Schools from all around the country have shown a substantial amount of interest. Woodyard has done his best to offer opportunities to every school that has blessed him with the opportunity.

“I’m hoping to visit all of the schools that have shown a genuine interest and are actively recruiting me and hopefully that will provide more clarity as to where I would like to go,” he said. “I will be visiting schools in the summer as well.”

As for any sort of timeframe, Woodyard is in no hurry to force a decision.

“I am going into my junior year and I don’t feel any pressure to make a decision right now. However I may list top schools come fall,” Woodyard said. “Notre Dame certainly has made a strong impression on me and I am humbled that they have consistently held me in high regard and that means a lot. The relationships I have developed with Coach O’Leary, Chad Bowden, and Coach Freeman have made me and my family comfortable with the direction they are going with the program. Notre Dame is a top program that will provide an opportunity for me to showcase my skills set on the field and prepare me for my future outside of football.”

It’s hard to call any sophomore a must-get prospect in the wacky world of recruiting but having an inside track on Woodyard certainly makes it feel that way. He has been more than responsive to that level of attention. This presents another point of momentum for Woodyard’s recruitment with the Irish.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter