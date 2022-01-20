Elite 2024 Quarterback Julian Sayin Sees Notre Dame As A Great Fit

The quarterback position has been a heavily debated topic with Notre Dame fans, and the root of the issue is the recruiting vs. development debate. On one side of the argument is the need for Notre Dame to land a big-time recruit. Despite not having a 2023 quarterback in the class at this point, the Fighting Irish staff is already putting in work on the 2024 class.

One of the early offers for Notre Dame is Carlsbad (Calif.) High School standout Julian Sayin, the nation's No. 14 overall player and No. 2 quarterback according to 247Sports.

From the sounds of it, Notre Dame’s pitch has been well received by Sayin.

“I love Notre Dame," exclaimed the talented young quarterback. "The culture, history, and standard they have for their football program sets them apart. I’ve continued to build a great relationship with Coach (Tommy) Rees and I really like him as a play caller and his coaching style.”

Already a hot commodity in the recruiting world, the 6-1, 185-pound trigger man boasts some impressive offers, including Notre Dame, Georgia, USC, Texas, Florida, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M among others.

He is fresh off a standout sophomore campaign, leading the Lancers to an 11-1 campaign, including a second round appearance in the state playoffs. Sayin passed for 2,769 and 34 touchdowns while completing an absurd 72% of his passes with just five interceptions. The talented signal caller racked up 208 yards and two scores on the ground for good measure.

A well coached and advanced passer for his age, Sayin seems to have clicked well with Rees thus far. There is comfort in the relationship they are building.

“I feel like one reason that we connected well is that he’s very similar to my high school quarterback coach Christian Chapman,” Sayin explained. “They both played for the school so they can relate even more when it comes to coaching.”

The similarities to how Rees and Chapman conduct their teachings aren’t the only similarities on the football end of the spectrum. Sayin also noted structural likeness.

“I think I would fit well because of the similarities to my high school offense," he said. "We mix up formations and catch defenses off guard and we’re so hard to game-plan for.”

For a California kid, a visit to campus is a huge step. Everyone talks about the history and prestige of Notre Dame - all being true. There is also the climate and cultural difference of traveling nearly 2,000 miles East. Especially for young student athletes, they have to see themselves there. Comfort is a major qualification.

“I was on campus during the summer and then back for the USC game,” said Sayin. “The atmosphere was crazy and I had a great time. I definitely want to be back this spring.”

Clearly the program and campus have made an outstanding early impression on the talented 2024 signal caller. The desire to return is huge. Despite going just into his junior year of high school, Sayin plans on making an early college decision. Notre Dame will be a contender, but there are top schools they must still battle.

“I have high interest in Georgia and Texas currently as well," Sayin said. "I am looking to make a decision towards the end of this summer.”

Those three schools, Notre Dame included, seem like the front runners currently. With an escalated decision date, these next few months will be paramount for Notre Dame’s chances.

Clearly, distance from home is not a huge sticking point for Sayin. He is searching for the proper fit. It’s up to Marcus Freeman, Rees and the rest of the new regime to sell that vision.

