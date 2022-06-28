Elite Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah Sets Commitment Date

Elite offensive lineman Charles Jagusah informed Irish Breakdown he would make his commitment known on Thursday, June 30th

The next week is going to be very busy for the Notre Dame coaching staff as it looks to close out some major recruitments, and one of those recruitments is that of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. The 6-6, 295-pound blocker informed Shaun Davis of Irish Breakdown he would announce his decision on Thursday, June 30th.

Jagusah spent the month of June getting out to see all of his top schools, which included a June 19-20 visit to Notre Dame. The Alleman standout also went to Missouri (June 10-12), Arkansas (June 13-15), Michigan (June 17-18) and he finished things off in South Bend.

Jagusah traveled to Notre Dame three times in 2022, with the first coming in January and the last coming over a week ago. Notre Dame and Michigan are considered the top contenders, but Arkansas has also done a tremendous job recruiting him.

Jagusah is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 offensive lineman in the country according to On3. ESPN and 247Sports also both rank Jagusah as a Top 100 player.

The Alleman standout earned offers from Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, Minnesota, Kansas State, Oregon State, Iowa State, Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Jagusah is one of five Notre Dame targets that are making a decision over the next week.

On Wednesday, 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams will announce between Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Wisconsin.

On Friday, 2023 cornerback Micah Bell will decide between Notre Dame and nine other contenders that includes Texas, Tennessee, Baylor, Stanford, Houston, Michigan State, Duke, Vanderbilt and Harvard.

On Sunday, 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores will announce a decision between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

On Monday, 2023 cornerback Christian Gray will announce between the Irish, LSU, Ohio State and USC.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter