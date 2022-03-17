Film Room: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2023 Wide Receiver Targets

Irish Breakdown went in the film room to break down the top 2023 wide receiver targets on the board for the Irish

Notre Dame finds itself in a crucial situation for the 2023 class when it comes to wide receiver recruiting. After landing just one receiver in 2022 (albeit a very talented one player), and having zero receivers from the 2019 and 2020 classes on the depth chart, Notre Dame is in a situation where it needs numbers and impact talent in the 2023 class.

The good news is new position coach Chansi Stuckey and the rest of the offensive staff have put together a very, very impressive offer list at wide receiver in the 2023 class. Our latest film room takes a deep dive into the top six receivers on our board at wide receiver for the Fighting Irish in the 2023 class.

Our show kicks off with a look at the needs in the class, and we explain why three pickups in the class is the minimum, but why four or even five might be more likely. We then dive into the six players, going over their current ranking, we dive into their film and talk about where things stand from a recruiting standpoint with the wideouts.

The first player we break down is five-star Carnell Tate. A Chicago native, Tate is an extremely gifted player that could make an impact the moment he steps foot on campus. After diving into the film we explain why Tate is the key to Notre Dame having an elite wide receiver class.

Next up in the breakdown is Texas standout Braylon James. At 6-3 and 185 pounds, James has good size for the position and he's a very long athlete. Unlike Tate, who is an advanced player, James is very raw but his tools are outstanding.

After going over a pair of bigger receivers we turn to 6-0, 170-pound athlete Rodney Gallagher. A quarterback in high school we have to project a bit with Gallagher, but his athleticism is outstanding. We talk about his dynamic skillset and even watch some clips of him playing basketball.

One of the most advanced wideouts in the country is Texas standout Jaden Greathouse, who is next up in the film room. His film is really, really impressive. We have an interesting conversation about his game and just how much better he can or cannot get.

One of my favorite wideouts is Florida standout Tyler Williams. His game needs work but he is a special athlete, and we discuss how he would fit into the Irish offense. Our show wraps up with another Chicago native, Malik Elzy, who we actually like as a player that could move around and play multiple positions.

