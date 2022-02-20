Notre Dame Is Focusing On A Number Of Elite Offensive Linemen In 2023 Class

With line coach Harry Hiestand back roaming the sidelines for the Irish, the future up front for Notre Dame is starting to look up. Based on early returns, Hiestand has silenced the bizarre questions some had about his willingness and ability to recruit at a high level.

Despite landing two straight five-man classes, Notre Dame is in position to add another full class up front. Four is the magic number, possibly five if the right combination presents itself. Like every position group, fit is essential.

You don’t want to sign a bunch of one trick ponies who don't mesh together. Hiestand made a habit of recruiting mostly talented high school offensive tackles who had the ability to fit and develop into other spots. Recruiting “offensive tackles only” isn’t the recipe. Of course, offensive tackle is the priority always.

THE HEADLINERS

Of the group, the best player is Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. Blessed with an outstanding frame at 6-6 and 295 pounds, Okunlola was the first player in Massachusetts history to be rated as a five star recruit on 247Sports. Okunlola has the look of a stud blindside protector, similar to the frame that former Notre Dame star Ronnie Stanley boasts.

From a power and run game impact perspective, Okunlola could conceivably work either tackle or guard spots depending on how the lineup shakes out, which adds to his value as a prospect. That could make him an early contributor, with potential to work from a variety of roles. It is going to be a long battle for Okunlola, who is being courted by some of the best programs in college football.

If there is a player who would challenge Okunlola as the prototype blindside protector, it’s Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Monroe Freeling. Also a star on the hardwood for Oceanside, Freeling is the type of athlete at the offensive tackle position that has upside as a premier pass protector. Combining his length and quick feet, he is a difficult match for even the most gifted pass rushers.

He is also continually developing in his frame, leaving a ton of projection in the future from a power perspective. His upside rivals that of Okunlola in this scenario. Freeling is a fan of what Notre Dame offers. The Irish are in a very solid position currently.

Of the top of the board targets, there might not be a more physically imposing player than Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star Charles Jagusah. The 6-6, 285-pounder is an imposing player up front who also doubles as a standout wrestler for his school. Jagusah is fresh off a state championship on the mat

.Jagusah is the No. 78 player nationally on the 247Sports composite ranking, boasting a ready-made college frame with tools galore to work with. Jagusah could easily develop into an outstanding offensive tackle at the next level, but his demeanor and flashes of dominance could be a huge upside on the interior at guard. His raw power and understanding of leverage is something to see. As he continues to develop from a technical perspective, he could be a potentially dominant early contributor in the run game. As it stands, Notre Dame is in a great position with Jagusah.

WORTH KEEPING AN EYE ON

With Okunlola, Freeling and Jagusah, that appears to be the very top of the Notre Dame offensive line board for 2023. From there, there may be a need for a fourth lineman depending how everything shapes out. That leaves room for potential options amongst a bevy of talented players.

One interesting prospect is Belmont (N.C) South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher. Despite being a taller lineman at 6-7 and 285 pounds, Absher plays with outstanding pad level and leverage in the run game. He has the ability to create a high level of movement in the run game, playing with outstanding effort and physicality at the point of attack to displace gaps. There is some inside-out possibilities but working inside at guard could unlock the best parts of Absher’s game.

Perhaps the nastiest blocker of the group, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep offensive tackle Chase Bisontis plays with an outstanding temperament in the run game. He routinely creates insane movement, finishing defenders on the ground. Bisontis definitely wants to play in tight confines - and that is where he does his best work. He’s what you call a people mover in the run game, with enough functional foot quickness to work laterally and to the second level. Despite player tackle for Don Bosch, he is another player who could fit best inside in the ideal world.

Another name Notre Dame is keeping a close eye on is Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East standout Austin Siereveld. The 6-5, 315-pound Ohio product is a solid all around offensive lineman who does everything relatively well. You could sell his potential to work at all three interior positions and even right tackle in a pinch. Siereveld has a really nice floor that you need in every class. He would be a nice addition to what looks like a potentially outstanding group in Hiestand’s first since returning to Notre Dame.

A couple other names to keep an eye on would be Nnijeah Harris and Trevor Lauck.

