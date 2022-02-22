Notre Dame To Get Another Visit From One Of The Top 2023 Quarterbacks

Notre Dame is poised to get a visit from one of the nation's top quarterbacks, Alabama standout Christopher Vizzina

Notre Dame will be welcoming talented Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian signal caller Christopher Vizzina back on campus early next month. Briarwood Christian head coach Matthew Forester gave some insight into some future visit plans for Vizzina.

“Christopher is planning on visiting Notre Dame early in March,” Forester said of Vizzina's expected visit. “I believe he has a few other trips planned, including Clemson and Georgia.”

That visit to Notre Dame appears to be the first weekend in March, the 4th-6th. His visit plans are beginning to take shape following the conclusion of basketball season. Vizzina is clearly a top target for Notre Dame, which is evidenced by visits made by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“(Coach Rees) came down twice in January to visit the school,” replied Forester. “It was great sitting down with him, talking ball and picking his brain.”

Rees has made a huge impact in the recruitment for the highly rated Vizzina. The 6-3 200 pound quarterback is currently rated as the No. 54 overall player in the country according to Rivals, and he's a consensus Top 100 recruit.

According to Forester, Rees has hit the “happy median” in the recruitment so far. The balance is what has stood out to him.

“Coach Rees has really done a great job recruiting Christopher,” Forester explained. “He hits the sweet spot between making him feel wanted and not going over the top.”

Clearly the staff has done an admirable job selling fit thus far in the process. Vizzina, being an outstanding student athlete, hits a lot of the criteria that could allow him to flourish in South Bend.

“Christopher is a first rate student and young man, has high character and he is an outstanding competitor,” Forester said. “He always seems to do the right things.”

From a recruiting ranking perspective, Vizzina would be one of the higher regarded signal callers that Notre Dame has signed over the last decade, joining fellow Top 100 recruits Tyler Buchner (2021), Phil Jurkovec (2018) and Brandon Wimbush (2015).

Structurally speaking, Vizzina has the skillset needed to thrive in the Notre Dame offense, and that's been made clear to him.

“He is a great fit for Notre Dame as a person, student and player," Forester noted. "I think he fits the system very well. He is a pro style quarterback who can flourish in their offensive system.”

Vizzina is entering a very important part of his recruitment. Notre Dame, Clemson and Georgia are all pushing. The talented signal caller has also earned offers from Florida, LSU, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

