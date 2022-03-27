Talented 2024 Defensive Lineman Enjoys Watching Notre Dame's Spring Practice

Notre Dame hosted 2024 defensive lineman Owen Wafle, who took in an Irish practice on Saturday

The fifth Notre Dame spring practice was open to the media on Saturday. The media weren't the only additional attendees in South Bend. Notre Dame hosted a few important recruits this weekend, and that list included Princeton (N.J.) Hun School defensive lineman Owen Wafle.

This was Wafle’s first trip to South Bend and experience went extremely well.

“The trip was really awesome,” Wafle said. “My dad and I really had a great time.”

The opportunity to meet the coaches had a big impact on Wafle.

“I loved meeting with the coaches,” Wafle stated. “You can just tell that they are going to be very successful over the years to come.”

Wafle works both on offense and defense for the Hun School, although his biggest impact came on the defensive side for the Raiders as a sophomore. In nine games, the 6-3, 250-pounder totaled 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Wafle also has a major role on offense as a blocker, helping to pave the way for a rushing attack that totaled 2,453 rushing yards, including an absurd 10 yards per carry. He was seldom used on the offensive side as a ball carrier or pass receiver, totaling two receptions for 34 yards and four carries for 20 yards.

The sophomore recently added an offer from Notre Dame as the Irish joined programs like Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers.

Wafle is currently ranked as the nation's No. 182 player and the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

Of course, the main attraction was seeing the team in live action. The practice moved quickly and efficient, leaving another positive impression on the talented defender.

“We got to watch their practice on Saturday,” he said. “They looked really good.”

Outside of taking in the practice, Wafle and his father were also able to tour the campus and speak more in-depth with the coaching staff. Of course, Wafle also had the chance to try on some Notre Dame gear during the tour.

It’s extremely early in the process but the Irish have gotten on the New Jersey product early. Their impact on his recruitment have been impactful thus far.

